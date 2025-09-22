Israel beefs up military forces for Jewish New Year - Reuters

Israel has reinforced its military forces for the period of the Jewish New Year celebrations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

The celebration will begin on September 22 and last until mid-October. During this period, Israel's ground, air, and naval forces have been reinforced.

At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) refused to comment on whether this is a preventive measure or a reaction to a specific threat. However, media reports indicate that this decision was made after an investigation into the events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants invaded Israel.

According to media reports, the militants took advantage of the minimal military presence along the border with the Gaza Strip and launched an attack.

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. In response, Israel threatens harsh actions.