Israel beefs up military forces for Jewish New Year - Reuters

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
09:32 AM • 10603 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 15032 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 14022 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 21136 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 17587 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 30062 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 45806 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 55267 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 60930 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 57443 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4m/s
38%
754mm
Popular news
Residential buildings are on fire in Boryspil district, Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack - OVASeptember 22, 01:27 AM • 12225 views
Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches Hong Kong: International airport closure possible - BloombergSeptember 22, 02:35 AM • 9008 views
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damagedSeptember 22, 02:50 AM • 15674 views
As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.Video04:41 AM • 4312 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 13517 views
Publications
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role09:32 AM • 10603 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 15032 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures05:30 AM • 21136 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 62305 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 44527 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Danylo Hetmantsev
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 13557 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 77544 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 100506 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 47329 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 46576 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
TikTok
S-400 missile system

Israel beefs up military forces for Jewish New Year - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Israel has reinforced its ground, air, and naval forces for the Jewish New Year holiday period, which runs from September 22 to mid-October. This decision was made following an investigation into the events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants exploited minimal troop presence.

Israel beefs up military forces for Jewish New Year - Reuters

Israel has reinforced its military forces for the period of the Jewish New Year celebrations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The celebration will begin on September 22 and last until mid-October. During this period, Israel's ground, air, and naval forces have been reinforced.

At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) refused to comment on whether this is a preventive measure or a reaction to a specific threat. However, media reports indicate that this decision was made after an investigation into the events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants invaded Israel.

According to media reports, the militants took advantage of the minimal military presence along the border with the Gaza Strip and launched an attack.

Recall

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. In response, Israel threatens harsh actions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
Australia
Canada
United Kingdom
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine