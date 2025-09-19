Israeli police officers arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah celebrations

In assistance to Ukrainian police officers, their colleagues from Israel arrived in Uman to ensure law and order during the Jewish New Year. This was reported by the press service of the National Police in Cherkasy Oblast, writes UNN.

Israeli police arrived in Uman for the period of Rosh Hashanah celebrations. Together with Ukrainian police officers, they began patrolling in the area of compact residence and pilgrimage of Hasidim. - the message says.

It is noted that Israeli police officers underwent an briefing conducted by Serhiy Kovalenko, Deputy Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Cherkasy Oblast. Afterwards, a meeting was held at the coordination headquarters where joint actions for effective ensuring of order and security in the pilgrimage area were discussed.

"Up to ten Israeli police officers will work together with Ukrainian law enforcement officers until the end of the Rosh Hashanah celebration by Hasidic pilgrims. Thanks to joint efforts, the situation remains stable and controlled," the police added.

For reference

Hasidim will begin celebrating the Jewish New Year on the evening of September 22 and will celebrate until the evening of September 24, marking the beginning of the year 5786 according to the Jewish calendar.

Recall

The city of Uman expects about 30-35 thousand Hasidim for the Rosh Hashanah celebration, although their community predicts up to 50 thousand. Hasidim have already begun to arrive, and the main mass is expected after September 17.

