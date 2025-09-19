Israeli police officers arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah celebrations

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 12632 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 28342 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 52656 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 37652 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 47366 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 63816 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 28672 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23477 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 44203 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 17069 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.2m/s
59%
754mm
Popular news
Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capitalSeptember 18, 10:29 PM • 13818 views
Politico: Trump and Starmer - an unexpected friendship that is changing world politicsSeptember 18, 10:59 PM • 9466 views
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus networkSeptember 18, 11:21 PM • 31684 views
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking upSeptember 19, 12:25 AM • 25145 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideo05:36 AM • 3332 views
Publications
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 12634 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 38657 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 63817 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 43985 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 44204 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Marchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 13981 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 33573 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 32358 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 32160 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 30315 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
FGM-148 Javelin
Fox News

Israeli police officers arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah celebrations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Israeli police officers arrived in Uman to assist their Ukrainian counterparts in maintaining law and order during the celebration of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Ten Israeli law enforcement officers will patrol alongside Ukrainian police in the area of the Hasidic pilgrimage.

Israeli police officers arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah celebrations

In assistance to Ukrainian police officers, their colleagues from Israel arrived in Uman to ensure law and order during the Jewish New Year. This was reported by the press service of the National Police in Cherkasy Oblast, writes UNN.

Israeli police arrived in Uman for the period of Rosh Hashanah celebrations. Together with Ukrainian police officers, they began patrolling in the area of compact residence and pilgrimage of Hasidim.

- the message says.

It is noted that Israeli police officers underwent an briefing conducted by Serhiy Kovalenko, Deputy Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Cherkasy Oblast. Afterwards, a meeting was held at the coordination headquarters where joint actions for effective ensuring of order and security in the pilgrimage area were discussed.

"Up to ten Israeli police officers will work together with Ukrainian law enforcement officers until the end of the Rosh Hashanah celebration by Hasidic pilgrims. Thanks to joint efforts, the situation remains stable and controlled," the police added.

For reference

Hasidim will begin celebrating the Jewish New Year on the evening of September 22 and will celebrate until the evening of September 24, marking the beginning of the year 5786 according to the Jewish calendar.

Recall

The city of Uman expects about 30-35 thousand Hasidim for the Rosh Hashanah celebration, although their community predicts up to 50 thousand. Hasidim have already begun to arrive, and the main mass is expected after September 17.

Working in an enhanced mode: law enforcement in Uman strengthens security measures for Rosh Hashanah16.09.25, 12:17 • 2418 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyNews of the World
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast
Israel
Uman