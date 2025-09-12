$41.210.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A security plan has been developed for Hasidim who will arrive in Uman for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Dozens of police officers, paramedics, and volunteers from Ukraine and Israel will ensure the safety of pilgrims in Uman for Rosh Hashanah. Hasidim are urged to consider military threats and comply with the laws of Ukraine.

A security plan has been developed for Hasidim who will arrive in Uman for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah

For Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the safety of pilgrims will be ensured by dozens of police officers, paramedics, and volunteers from Ukraine and Israel. At the same time, Hasidim are urged to take into account military threats and comply with the laws of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel.

Details

It is noted that a constructive and effective plan was agreed upon at a meeting held in the office of the Minister of National Security of Israel, Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir, with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk.

The initiative includes the deployment of dozens of police officers, paramedics, and volunteers, including representatives of the ultra-Orthodox community, to ensure the safety and well-being of tens of thousands of worshipers who are expected to arrive in Uman for Rosh Hashanah.

- the post says.

As part of the preparation, full security coordination was agreed upon, as well as the creation of a special medical and security network in cooperation with the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman. His teams will work at border crossings and on the ground to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

It was agreed to strengthen direct cooperation between the police, as well as the border services of Israel and Ukraine.

The State of Israel attaches paramount importance to the safety of travelers. I welcome the cooperation with the Ukrainian government, which allows for a safe and well-organized pilgrimage to Uman. This is an unprecedented operation in which dozens of police officers and volunteers ensure a holiday of prayer and joy.

- emphasized Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Both countries hope that the Hasidic pilgrimage will proceed calmly and peacefully, and urge pilgrims to take into account security threats in Ukraine due to the Russian war, and to respect law and order within Ukraine.

Recall

The city of Uman expects about 30-35 thousand Hasidim for the Rosh Hashanah celebration, although their community predicts up to 50 thousand. Hasidim have already begun to arrive, and the main mass is expected after September 17.

