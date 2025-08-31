$41.260.00
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealed

Kyiv

 • 1734 views

Ukraine has banned the annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman due to full-scale Russian aggression and constant missile attacks. The decision is related to the ban on mass gatherings and the intensification of Russian air attacks.

Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealed

Ukraine has decided to ban the annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman due to full-scale Russian aggression and constant missile and drone attacks. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

The decision to ban pilgrims from visiting the tomb of the Hasidic leader Rabbi Nachman is related to the ban on mass gatherings, which has been in effect since the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

In addition, the Russians have intensified air attacks on Ukrainian cities, including Uman. In this regard, this year pilgrims will not be able to enter the city to celebrate Rosh Hashanah - the beginning of the New Year for all who practice Judaism.

At the same time, one Ukrainian official, on condition of anonymity, said that Kyiv is disappointed by the lack of support from Israel in the face of the threat from Russia and demands that, if the pilgrimage is allowed, Jerusalem provide both financial support and the physical presence of Israeli police in Uman.

Recall

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine announced the illegality of hotel construction near the tomb of Tzadik Nachman in Uman, Cherkasy region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

