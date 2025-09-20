Over 23,000 pilgrims arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah, including over 3,000 children

More than 23,000 pilgrims, including over three thousand children, arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region, for the celebration of the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah as of the morning of September 20. This was stated by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, on the air of "Suspilne" on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of this morning, there are already over 23,000 of them in the city, where their holiday is expected to be celebrated. We have held all relevant coordination meetings, and today a round-the-clock coordination operational interdepartmental headquarters is working, which includes representatives of the National Police and representatives of state authorities. The migration service, representatives of the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard, and the State Emergency Service also joined it," Taburets said.

He noted that all premises that could be used as shelters had been inspected.

"There are 22 such premises, plus 9 simplest shelters. They have been checked with the necessary instructions on what needed to be done there. Unfortunately, they can only accommodate 13.5 thousand people, which is certainly not enough. We have taken additional measures to deploy mobile shelters, primarily, of course, for law enforcement officers themselves, because there are quite a lot of them in the celebration area, and we have taken care of their safety. To say that pilgrims react to alarms, I will say that they do not react much. Among these more than 23 thousand arrivals, about three and a half thousand people are children. And they, after all, moved children to shelters, but this is absolutely not systematic and not massive," Taburets added.

Recall

This year, about 30-35 thousand Hasidic pilgrims are expected to arrive in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah. Hasidim have already begun to arrive gradually.

To assist Ukrainian police, their colleagues from Israel arrived in Uman to ensure law and order during the Jewish New Year.