Thousands of Hasidim leave Ukraine after Rosh Hashanah: queues formed at borders

After the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, thousands of Hasidic pilgrims are leaving Ukraine. This has led to a significant increase in passenger traffic at the borders with Moldova and Poland and the formation of queues at a number of checkpoints, UNN writes with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Due to the end of the Rosh Hashanah celebration and the mass departure of Hasidic pilgrims from Ukraine, an increase in passenger and vehicle traffic is observed at checkpoints on the border with Moldova and Poland - the post says.

As of 2:00 PM, queues at the border with Moldova:

"Palanca–Mayaky–Udobne" - 80 cars;

"Starokozache" - 40 cars;

"Mohyliv-Podilskyi" - 70 cars;

"Bronnytsia" - 60 cars.

Congestion at checkpoints on the border with Poland:

"Uhryniv" — 20 cars;

"Rava-Ruska" — 20 cars;

"Hrushiv" — 40 cars;

"Krakovets" — 100 cars;

"Shehyni" — 120 cars;

"Smilnytsia" — no queues;

"Nyzhankovychi" — 25 cars.

As noted by the State Border Guard Service, the entry of pilgrims into Ukraine was gradual, but the departure is more concentrated in the first days after the celebrations. This caused a temporary increase in the load on checkpoints.

Border guards act in cooperation with state bodies and organizations that provide support to pilgrims. To reduce queues at checkpoints, additional patrols have been deployed and measures are being taken to speed up the processing of citizens. We ask you to take into account the current situation when planning trips and, if possible, choose less congested routes - added the border guards.

Recall

About 35,000 Bratslav Hasidim arrived in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, a total of up to 38,000 believers were expected this year.