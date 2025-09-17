In Cherkasy region, police remind about restrictions during Hasidic pilgrimage

Cherkasy police remind that during the celebration of the Jewish New Year in Uman, the sale of alcohol, pyrotechnics, knives, and pneumatic weapons is prohibited. Patrol officers monitor law and order around the clock and check individuals and vehicles, UNN writes with reference to the Cherkasy Patrol Police.

We remind you that a number of restrictions have been introduced in the pilgrimage area, including: the sale of alcohol, pyrotechnics, knives, pneumatic weapons and toys that imitate them is prohibited. - the post says.

The patrol police noted that other police units, rescuers, and medics were additionally involved in the events to ensure that the celebration of the Jewish New Year took place safely.

We are on round-the-clock duty to ensure peace in the city. We also check individuals and vehicles arriving in Cherkasy. - added the law enforcement officers.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Uman expects about 30-35 thousand Hasidim to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, although their community predicts up to 50 thousand. Hasidim have already begun to arrive, and the main bulk is expected after September 17.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine ensures controlled and safe border crossing for organized groups, of which about 7,000 have already arrived. According to Demchenko, the mass arrival of pilgrims will take place between September 22 and 24, when Hasidim traditionally gather near the grave of Tzadik Nachman in Uman.