Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
In Cherkasy region, police remind about restrictions during Hasidic pilgrimage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

During the celebration of the Jewish New Year in Uman, the sale of alcohol, pyrotechnics, knives, and pneumatic weapons is prohibited. Patrol officers monitor law and order around the clock, checking individuals and vehicles.

In Cherkasy region, police remind about restrictions during Hasidic pilgrimage

Cherkasy police remind that during the celebration of the Jewish New Year in Uman, the sale of alcohol, pyrotechnics, knives, and pneumatic weapons is prohibited. Patrol officers monitor law and order around the clock and check individuals and vehicles, UNN writes with reference to the Cherkasy Patrol Police.

Details

We remind you that a number of restrictions have been introduced in the pilgrimage area, including: the sale of alcohol, pyrotechnics, knives, pneumatic weapons and toys that imitate them is prohibited.

- the post says.

The patrol police noted that other police units, rescuers, and medics were additionally involved in the events to ensure that the celebration of the Jewish New Year took place safely.

We are on round-the-clock duty to ensure peace in the city. We also check individuals and vehicles arriving in Cherkasy.

- added the law enforcement officers.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Uman expects about 30-35 thousand Hasidim to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, although their community predicts up to 50 thousand. Hasidim have already begun to arrive, and the main bulk is expected after September 17.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine ensures controlled and safe border crossing for organized groups, of which about 7,000 have already arrived. According to Demchenko, the mass arrival of pilgrims will take place between September 22 and 24, when Hasidim traditionally gather near the grave of Tzadik Nachman in Uman.

Alona Utkina

SocietyEvents
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Uman