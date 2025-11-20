Ukrainian water utilities are in a critical state, large cities may be left without water - MP

People's Deputy Serhiy Nahornyak announced the critical financial state of Ukrainian water utilities, which could lead to their disconnection from the power grid and the cessation of water supply in large cities. Nahornyak stated this on the air of Ranok.Live, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The regulator sets tariffs for water supply and sewerage for most large Ukrainian cities. Today, Ukrainian water utilities are in a critical state. The regulator, in order not to take political responsibility, does not make any decisions. Today, either Ukrainians will be left without water and sewerage, or water utilities will have to go bankrupt, because today, for example, Uman is facing a question... they themselves, as a city, cannot make a decision, because the law establishes the tariff in the city of Uman by the regulator NEURC, for cold water supply and sewerage," Nahornyak said.

He added that the Uman water utility does not have money to pay for electricity.

Their electricity will be cut off, and Uman residents will be left without water and without a working sewage system. This applies to all large cities. - added Nahornyak.

Recall

The State Food and Consumer Service found violations in 92.9% of inspected housing and communal services enterprises for nine months of 2025. The companies were ordered to return UAH 3.2 million to consumers, and in Mykolaiv – over UAH 50 million.