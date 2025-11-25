Ukraine's security can only be determined with Ukraine's involvement: Zelenskyy on conversation with Finnish President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, stated a common vision - "Ukraine's security can only be determined with Ukraine's involvement," reports UNN.

During the conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, we thoroughly coordinated positions on peace efforts and our next steps. We share a common vision: Ukraine's security can only be determined with Ukraine's involvement, just as Europe's security can only be determined with Europe's participation. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, "this is exactly what is happening now thanks to joint efforts."

The head of state emphasized that he appreciates "the constructive approach of the United States in this joint work to stop bloodshed and war."

I am grateful to everyone who helps peace efforts and works with us to end the war and ensure true and guaranteed peace and security for Ukraine and the rest of Europe. - the President summarized.

Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November

Addition

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

It was reported that the initial 28-point peace plan of the US between Ukraine and Russia, following the results of negotiations that began in Geneva between Ukraine and the US on November 23, was reduced to 19 points.

According to Reuters, negotiations continued on November 24. Later that day, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation was returning home, and he was awaiting a full report on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key accents of the partners.

Negotiations were to continue at the working level in the coming days, the OP told Bloomberg.

Reportedly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the United States this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to reach an agreement before American Thanksgiving, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.