Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4596 views

Ukrainian and American delegations have reached a common understanding on the key terms of the agreement after peace talks in Geneva. Ukraine expects President Zelenskyy's visit to the US in November to finalize the agreements.

Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November

Rustem Umerov, a member of Ukraine's delegation to peace talks and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, announced after a meeting with the US in Geneva that there is a "common understanding on the key terms of the agreement," and Ukraine expects President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with US President Donald Trump, writes UNN.

Details

"We appreciate the productive and constructive meetings in Geneva between the Ukrainian and American delegations, as well as President Trump's unwavering efforts aimed at ending the war," Umerov said on Tuesday in Telegram.

Our delegations reached a common understanding on the key terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva

- Umerov wrote.

According to him, "now we count on the support of our European partners in further steps."

We expect the organization of the President of Ukraine's visit to the US at the earliest possible date in November to finalize the final stages and reach an agreement with President Trump

- Umerov stated.

Sergiy Kyslytsya revealed the secrecy of the new peace agreement discussed in Geneva24.11.25, 22:15 • 5368 views

Addition

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

It was reported that the initial 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia, following negotiations that began in Geneva between Ukraine and the US on November 23, was reduced to 19 points.

According to Reuters, negotiations continued on November 24. Later that same day, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation was returning home, and he was awaiting a full report on the progress of the Geneva negotiations and the key points of the partners.

Negotiations were to continue at the working level in the coming days, the Presidential Office told Bloomberg.

According to reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the US as early as this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to reach an agreement before the American Thanksgiving Day, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

Julia Shramko

