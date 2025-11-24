Sergiy Kyslytsya revealed the secrecy of the new peace agreement discussed in Geneva

Photo: https://x.com/SergiyKyslytsya

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, former Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia spoke about the secrecy of the new peace agreement, which became the subject of discussion in Geneva. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

According to him, copies of the agreement were taken from all participants in the negotiations after their completion in order to avoid information leakage. Only the heads of the countries' delegations - the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - did not have copies of the documents taken from them.

Recall

Bloomberg reported that national security advisers made significant progress late Sunday, "reducing the initial plan to a smaller list of key points to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible."

According to Reuters, after Sunday's talks, on Monday, the United States and Ukraine "continued with negotiations" in Geneva to develop a mutually acceptable peace plan, agreeing on changes to the US proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies viewed as a wish list for the Kremlin.

Later today, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation was returning home, and he was awaiting a full report tonight on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key accents of the partners.