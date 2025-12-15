Agreement to end the war in Ukraine is closer than at any time in four years - President of Finland

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
09:34 PM • 4028 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
08:56 PM • 8814 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
07:10 PM • 10484 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 19721 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 29674 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 46839 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 72052 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 50131 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 45930 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 37636 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.8m/s
89%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Witkoff and Kushner left Merz's office and went to meet with ZelenskyyVideoDecember 14, 03:07 PM • 7736 views
Meloni called for Trump's strategy to be adopted as a signal for self-defenseDecember 14, 03:49 PM • 6906 views
Navrotskyi's Office announced Zelenskyy's visit to Poland and revealed what the presidents will discuss December 14, 04:59 PM • 8536 views
Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News pollPhotoDecember 14, 05:06 PM • 15040 views
Warming returns: from December 15, typical "winter warmth" is again expected in Ukraine - forecaster DidenkoPhotoDecember 14, 05:23 PM • 10195 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 50368 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 61708 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 53956 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 63548 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 88042 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Steve Witkoff
Anthony Albanese
Actual places
Ukraine
Berlin
United States
Germany
Australia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion07:02 PM • 3222 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 26447 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 28541 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 33252 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 67731 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Film
The Diplomat

Agreement to end the war in Ukraine is closer than at any time in four years - President of Finland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that a peace agreement for Ukraine is closer than at any time in the last four years. The US, Ukraine, and European countries are working on three key documents, including a 20-point peace plan, security guarantees, and a post-war reconstruction program.

Agreement to end the war in Ukraine is closer than at any time in four years - President of Finland

An agreement to end the war in Ukraine is now closer than at any time in the last four years. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb in an interview with the TV channel Buitenhof, commenting on the course of international negotiations, reports UNN.

Details

Alexander Stubb emphasized that the negotiations are at a key stage. According to him, the current moment is critical for reaching agreements, and the diplomatic efforts of Ukraine's partners have reached a practical level.

A peace agreement is closer than ever in these four years. Now is a critical moment for negotiations

- he said.

The Finnish head of state noted that the United States of America, Ukraine, and European countries are simultaneously working on three key documents that should lay the foundation for future peace.

He clarified that this refers to a 20-point peace plan, a package of security guarantees for Ukraine, and a comprehensive program for the country's post-war reconstruction.

Recall

Special Envoy of the President of the United States of America Steve Witkoff announced "significant progress" in negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Berlin and confirmed that a repeat meeting will take place on Monday, December 15.

Merz to hold personal meeting with Zelenskyy: exchange views on peace talks14.12.25, 23:21 • 766 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Alexander Stubb
Finland
United States
Ukraine
Berlin