Agreement to end the war in Ukraine is closer than at any time in four years - President of Finland

An agreement to end the war in Ukraine is now closer than at any time in the last four years. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb in an interview with the TV channel Buitenhof, commenting on the course of international negotiations, reports UNN.

Alexander Stubb emphasized that the negotiations are at a key stage. According to him, the current moment is critical for reaching agreements, and the diplomatic efforts of Ukraine's partners have reached a practical level.

A peace agreement is closer than ever in these four years. Now is a critical moment for negotiations - he said.

The Finnish head of state noted that the United States of America, Ukraine, and European countries are simultaneously working on three key documents that should lay the foundation for future peace.

He clarified that this refers to a 20-point peace plan, a package of security guarantees for Ukraine, and a comprehensive program for the country's post-war reconstruction.

Special Envoy of the President of the United States of America Steve Witkoff announced "significant progress" in negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Berlin and confirmed that a repeat meeting will take place on Monday, December 15.

