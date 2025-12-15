Merz to hold personal meeting with Zelenskyy: exchange views on peace talks

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
09:34 PM • 1816 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail for the MP
08:56 PM • 3410 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
07:10 PM • 7402 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 17993 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 28279 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 46130 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 71283 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 49828 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 45560 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 37291 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
95%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Witkoff and Kushner left Merz's office and went to meet with ZelenskyyVideoDecember 14, 03:07 PM • 5654 views
Meloni called for Trump's strategy to be adopted as a signal for self-defenseDecember 14, 03:49 PM • 4876 views
Navrotskyi's Office announced Zelenskyy's visit to Poland and revealed what the presidents will discuss 04:59 PM • 6430 views
Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News pollPhoto05:06 PM • 13911 views
Warming returns: from December 15, typical "winter warmth" is again expected in Ukraine - forecaster DidenkoPhoto05:23 PM • 8268 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 49331 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 60256 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 53008 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 62609 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 87083 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Anthony Albanese
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Australia
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion07:02 PM • 2348 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 25902 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 28023 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 32726 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 67197 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Film
The Diplomat

Merz to hold personal meeting with Zelenskyy: exchange views on peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

On December 15, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin. They will discuss economic issues and the progress of the peace process, after which EU and NATO leaders will join the discussions.

Merz to hold personal meeting with Zelenskyy: exchange views on peace talks

On Monday, December 15, a meeting between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place in Berlin. During the talks, economic issues and the progress of the peace process are planned to be discussed. This was stated by German government spokesman Steffen Cornelius, reports UNN with reference to APA.

On Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will host Volodymyr Zelenskyy for German-Ukrainian economic talks and an exchange of views on the progress of peace talks on Ukraine.

- Cornelius reported.

According to him, after this meeting, several EU and NATO leaders will join the discussions.

"This evening, numerous heads of European states and governments, as well as EU and NATO leaders, will join the discussions," added the German government spokesman.

Recall

On Sunday, December 14, a meeting of the Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy with representatives of the US President's team took place in Berlin.

Talks on a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which began in Berlin with the participation of Zelenskyy and representatives of the Trump administration, will continue on Monday. Specific proposals are not yet known, and Russia views the talks with suspicion.

"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin14.12.25, 21:56 • 3412 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin