Merz to hold personal meeting with Zelenskyy: exchange views on peace talks

On Monday, December 15, a meeting between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place in Berlin. During the talks, economic issues and the progress of the peace process are planned to be discussed. This was stated by German government spokesman Steffen Cornelius, reports UNN with reference to APA.

On Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will host Volodymyr Zelenskyy for German-Ukrainian economic talks and an exchange of views on the progress of peace talks on Ukraine. - Cornelius reported.

According to him, after this meeting, several EU and NATO leaders will join the discussions.

"This evening, numerous heads of European states and governments, as well as EU and NATO leaders, will join the discussions," added the German government spokesman.

On Sunday, December 14, a meeting of the Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy with representatives of the US President's team took place in Berlin.

Talks on a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which began in Berlin with the participation of Zelenskyy and representatives of the Trump administration, will continue on Monday. Specific proposals are not yet known, and Russia views the talks with suspicion.

