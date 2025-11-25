The coming days will be crucial for achieving peace in Ukraine - Finnish President Stubb

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 1040 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 3662 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17141 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 16474 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 25234 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 34178 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 31369 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 27986 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 46126 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 71049 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.3m/s
69%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
6 wounded, residential buildings hit: footage of the night combined attack on Kyiv appearedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 02:07 AM • 12137 views
Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 woundedPhotoNovember 25, 02:36 AM • 18634 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideoNovember 25, 05:36 AM • 58353 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 39305 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 27033 views
Publications
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17144 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 73260 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 101454 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 91836 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 97976 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 27284 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 61525 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 62961 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 70365 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 79700 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Film
Gold

The coming days will be crucial for achieving peace in Ukraine - Finnish President Stubb

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that Ukraine's future is Ukraine's decision, and European security is Europe's decision. He emphasized that the coming days will be crucial for achieving a just and lasting peace.

The coming days will be crucial for achieving peace in Ukraine - Finnish President Stubb

The coming days will be crucial for efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This was written on the social network "X" by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, UNN reports.

Details

As Stubb noted, Ukraine's future is Ukraine's decision, and European security is Europe's decision.

The work between Ukraine and the United States continues. The following days are decisive in our efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace

- wrote the President of Finland.

Addition

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. Following the results, the initial 28-point peace plan of the United States was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is a "common understanding regarding the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to reach a deal before American Thanksgiving, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced significant results after negotiations with the United States in Geneva, which lasted from November 23-24.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Geneva
Alexander Stubb
Donald Trump
Finland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine