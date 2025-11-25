The coming days will be crucial for achieving peace in Ukraine - Finnish President Stubb

The coming days will be crucial for efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This was written on the social network "X" by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, UNN reports.

Details

As Stubb noted, Ukraine's future is Ukraine's decision, and European security is Europe's decision.

The work between Ukraine and the United States continues. The following days are decisive in our efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace - wrote the President of Finland.

Addition

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. Following the results, the initial 28-point peace plan of the United States was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is a "common understanding regarding the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to reach a deal before American Thanksgiving, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced significant results after negotiations with the United States in Geneva, which lasted from November 23-24.