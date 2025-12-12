"We are all looking for an еndspiel": Finnish President named key issues for a peace treaty on Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that Americans and Europeans are looking for an "еndspiel"that would prove that Russia failed to achieve any of its strategic goals during the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to ERR.

Details

The word "Endspiel" translated from German means "the end of the game". This term is often used during a game of chess or checkers and is the final part of the game when you need to turn a pawn into a queen to gain a material advantage.

According to the Finnish president, in this particular case, it is important that the Russians are unable to achieve their strategic goals in the war, and that Ukraine maintains its independence and becomes a member of the European Union.

I still believe that there are three key issues on which this entire peace treaty depends. One issue is territory, and only Ukrainians can decide it. The second is security guarantees, and on this issue, Americans and Europeans must be very firm. And the third is the reconstruction of Ukraine, in which we must help as much as possible. - he stated.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated his readiness to help Ukraine with security guarantees, as this is a necessary factor for a peace agreement to be implemented.