"All decisions must be implementable": Zelenskyy makes statement on coordination with partners amid talks on peace plan with US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1314 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of carefully considered joint actions with partners to ensure lasting peace and guaranteed security. This statement came amid talks on the US peace plan, which was also commented on by the President of Finland.

"All decisions must be implementable": Zelenskyy makes statement on coordination with partners amid talks on peace plan with US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of carefully considered joint actions with partners and the feasibility of all decisions to ensure lasting peace and guaranteed security, against the backdrop of negotiations on the US peace plan, writes UNN.

It is now extremely important that every joint action with our partners is carefully considered. All decisions must be feasible to ensure lasting peace and guaranteed security.

- Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"We coordinate our actions very well, and I appreciate the advice and views we share. Together, we will certainly protect our common interests and our people," the President said.

Zelenskyy thus reacted to a message from Finnish President Alexander Stubb regarding negotiations on the US peace plan.

Stubb, in a message on X, indicated that he "welcomes the progress made at yesterday's meetings between the US and Ukraine in Geneva." "The negotiations were a step forward, but there are still important issues that need to be resolved. Any decision within the competence of the EU or NATO will be discussed and adopted by EU and NATO members separately," Stubb noted.

Supplement

After the first round of negotiations on the US peace plan in Geneva on November 23, the United States and Ukraine are reportedly set to continue working on a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine on Monday, November 24, having agreed on changes to an earlier proposal that many considered too favorable to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the US this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump.

