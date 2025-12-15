$42.190.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Finnish President Stubb unexpectedly met with Trump's negotiators in Berlin - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb unexpectedly arrived at the Ukraine summit in Berlin. He met with American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Adlon Hotel.

Finnish President Stubb unexpectedly met with Trump's negotiators in Berlin - Bild
bild.de

Finnish President Alexander Stubb unexpectedly arrived in Berlin, where a summit on the war in Ukraine was held, and met there with US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Finnish President Alexander Stubb unexpectedly arrived at the Ukraine summit in Berlin. American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived at the Adlon Hotel on Pariser Platz in Berlin at 9:57 PM to meet Stubb on the first floor. He was supposed to mediate as a neutral party between Ukraine and the US," the publication says.

The American negotiators, according to the publication, spoke with Stubb for almost 20 minutes.

As stated, his arrival was unexpected: he did not participate in the official negotiations on Sunday at the Chancellor's office.

"Stubb can clearly make it clear to the US that Moscow is a threat not only to Ukraine. Because Finland, as Russia's neighbor, is under direct threat and was already a victim once: in 1939, the country was invaded by Moscow after the Hitler-Stalin pact," the publication notes.

Stubb studied in the US and is considered a confidant of Trump - partly because he plays golf, like the US president. The Finnish president was on the golf course in Mar-a-Lago in March during an NBC interview with Donald Trump - and explained at a press conference that Trump wanted to know about Putin. According to Stubb, "Trump himself asked, 'can Vladimir Putin be trusted?' And? 'I replied that I couldn't,'" the publication writes.

The President of Finland then stated that Trump is quite impatient with Russia's actions and such intrigues and delays regarding a ceasefire: "I myself tried to explain that this is completely normal Russian behavior. First we agree on something, and then we set conditions again."

"This time, the West can also hope that Stubb will exert this influence on the American negotiators," the publication notes.

