Should you buy an air fryer - pros, cons, and nuances of choice

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In recent years, air fryers have been actively gaining popularity and are gradually displacing ovens and slow cookers from kitchens. They are chosen by those who want to cook quickly, conveniently, and with a minimal amount of oil. But is this appliance really worth its money, and what should you pay attention to before buying such a device, UNN will tell you.

How an air fryer works

An air fryer is essentially a compact convection oven that cooks food using streams of hot air circulating inside the appliance, evenly heating food from all sides. Thanks to this, food is cooked without burning and does not require a large amount of fat.

Classic models have a glass bowl with a lid, which houses a heating element and a fan, while more modern options may look different, for example, in the form of closed multi-cookers or air fryers, but the principle of operation remains the same.

Main advantages of an air fryer

The biggest plus of an air fryer is the ability to cook with a minimal amount of oil or without it at all. This makes it attractive for those who monitor their diet. Also among the advantages: even cooking without burning, the ability to program the time and not constantly stand in the kitchen. Also, the air fryer does not create strong odors during cooking. The category of advantages can also include the ability to use various heat-resistant dishes and the fact that some dishes, in particular chicken, can turn out even tastier in an air fryer than in an oven.

Disadvantages of an air fryer: what you should know before buying

Despite the advantages, an air fryer also has its drawbacks. For example, cooking can take longer than on a stove or in an oven, and the volume of the bowl in an air fryer is usually small, so for a large family, this can be inconvenient. In addition, the glass bowl heats up strongly, so there is a risk of getting burned. Also, the appliance consumes a lot of electricity, which can be inconvenient during wartime, especially during blackouts. The category of disadvantages can also include the fact that the device requires a separate place in the kitchen.

How to choose an air fryer

Before buying, you should pay attention to several key parameters. In particular, the type of heating element: a halogen lamp heats up faster but lasts less, while a metal heating element is more durable.

The optimal power is 1300–1400 W: this is enough for efficient cooking without unnecessary electricity consumption. The volume of the bowl can range from 7 to 17 liters, so it should be chosen depending on your needs.

Also very important are: the type of control (mechanical or electronic), the design of the lid, the presence of additional accessories and functions such as a timer, delayed start, or temperature control.

Who is an air fryer suitable for?

An air fryer will be a good choice for those who want to cook healthier food with minimal oil and appreciate convenience. It is suitable for daily use, especially if you cook in small portions. However, if a large volume and cooking speed are important to you, then a classic oven may remain a more promising option, so in the end, everything depends on your habits and needs in the kitchen.

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