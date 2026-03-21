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MFA: actions of Hungarian law enforcement officers against Ukrainian cash collectors may be equated to torture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1218 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported inhumane treatment and forced injections to detained cash collectors. Kyiv demands punishment for those responsible and the return of Oschadbank's assets.

MFA: actions of Hungarian law enforcement officers against Ukrainian cash collectors may be equated to torture

The actions of Hungarian law enforcement officers against Ukrainian cash collectors may be equated to torture. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the Hungarian side did not provide medical assistance, which one of the detainees needed, and another cash collector was given an injection that worsened his condition.

It is important that the information published in the media is thoroughly considered precisely in the legal plane, during investigations and relevant court proceedings that are ongoing

- noted the spokesman.

According to Tykhyi, Kyiv demands that all those responsible for the abduction of Ukrainians and inhumane treatment be brought to justice. Hungary must also return the money and gold of Oschadbank that were stolen.

Context

According to The Guardian, Hungarian law enforcement officers may have used a forced injection on one of the Ukrainians detained during a raid on a bank transport.

After returning to Ukraine, traces of drugs of the corresponding class were found in the man's blood tests.

Oschadbank filed a criminal complaint against the Hungarian authorities due to possible abuse of office. In addition, criminal and civil lawsuits were filed on behalf of seven employees demanding the cancellation of their deportation and ban on entry to the Schengen area, as well as the return of funds seized in Hungary.

Hungary returned damaged armored vehicles to Oschadbank, but not the gold and millions yet12.03.26, 21:02 • 5277 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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