Hungary returned damaged armored vehicles to Oschadbank, but not the gold and millions yet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

Hungarian customs returned the detained armored vehicles to Oschadbank with damage. The money and 9 kg of gold worth 75 million euros remain under arrest.

Hungary returned damaged armored vehicles to Oschadbank, but not the gold and millions yet

Today, the armored vehicles that were illegally detained in Hungary have already been handed over to representatives of Oschadbank and Ukrainian diplomats. As reported by the bank's press service, the vehicles were damaged, so an assessment of the damage will be made. As for the funds and valuables, Hungary has not yet returned them, UNN reports.

The cars, as well as some personal belongings of the seven employees of the armored car crew, have finally been returned by the Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) to their rightful owners.

- the message says.

However, as reported by the bank, after the return of the armored vehicles, a number of equipment damages were recorded.

Legal representatives of Oschadbank conducted a detailed recording of all detected malfunctions on site. After the vehicles return to Ukraine, an assessment of the damage will be made.

- the message says.

In addition, cash and valuables totaling 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of bank gold still remain illegally detained in Hungary.

Oschadbank will continue to consistently defend its rights within the framework of the previously announced strategy: protecting the interests of its employees and returning valuables belonging to the state bank. A certain list of legal steps has already been taken. Oschad insists on the legality of transportation in accordance with all norms of international law and the legality of its rights to the seized funds and valuables.

- the bank's statement says.

Context or what is wrong with the detention of Ukrainian collectors in Hungary

Oschadbank announced the unjustified detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

In Hungary, it was announced that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with armored vehicles carrying a batch of money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.

The National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and a service vehicle of JSC "Oschadbank" in Hungary. Information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under articles on illegal deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.

Oschadbank also provided facts regarding the incident in Hungary:

  • the transportation of funds and valuables was carried out within the framework of an international agreement between Oschadbank and Raiffeisen Bank Austria. The cargo was processed in accordance with international transportation rules and current European customs procedures;
    • Oschadbank has a valid license for international transportation, issued by the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety;
      • during a full-scale war, the transportation of valuables by banks is carried out exclusively by land. Such transportation occurs on average weekly;
        • the armored car crew consisted of 7 full-time employees, whose work experience in the bank ranges from 3 to 21 years. Traditionally, the delivery of international cargo is accompanied by one of the heads of Oschadbank's collection department. This time, the deputy director of the department headed the crew;
          • the funds transported from Vienna to Ukraine belong to Oschadbank. These funds were entrusted to the bank by Ukrainian citizens and businesses. They were heading to Ukraine for further use in circulation and to saturate the country's cash market;
            • the packaging of money and valuables was carried out in accordance with all regulatory and transport requirements.

              Antonina Tumanova

              EconomyCrimes and emergencies
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              The Diplomat
              Gold
              State Border of Ukraine
              Raiffeisen Bank International
              Oschadbank
              Vienna
              Austria
              Hungary
              Ukraine