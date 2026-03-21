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Crimea ablaze: Tavriiska TPP under attack - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2458 views

A series of powerful explosions rocked occupied Crimea due to a UAV attack. Reports indicate a Pantsir complex was hit and a detonation occurred near the Tavriiska TPP.

Crimea ablaze: Tavriiska TPP under attack - media

In temporarily occupied Crimea, a series of explosions occurred on the night of Saturday, March 21. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that at 01:13, explosions were heard in Simferopol and the surrounding area.

This is the most powerful attack since the beginning of the war. "Pantsirs," anti-aircraft guns, and machine guns are firing, and explosions are heard.

- one of the messages states.

Later, public pages clarified that the attack likely targeted the Tavriiska TPP.

A "Pantsir" near the Tavriiska TPP was hit, and ammunition is now detonating.

- locals write.

Recall

The Defense Forces hit the Granit center in Sevastopol, where anti-aircraft missile systems were serviced. The Almaz-Antey concern's facility will no longer be able to repair air defense systems.

GUR confirmed the destruction of the newest Valdai radar and two enemy landing craft in Crimea18.03.26, 12:39 • 3906 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pantsir missile system
Simferopol
Crimea