Crimea ablaze: Tavriiska TPP under attack - media
Kyiv • UNN
A series of powerful explosions rocked occupied Crimea due to a UAV attack. Reports indicate a Pantsir complex was hit and a detonation occurred near the Tavriiska TPP.
In temporarily occupied Crimea, a series of explosions occurred on the night of Saturday, March 21. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
It is noted that at 01:13, explosions were heard in Simferopol and the surrounding area.
This is the most powerful attack since the beginning of the war. "Pantsirs," anti-aircraft guns, and machine guns are firing, and explosions are heard.
Later, public pages clarified that the attack likely targeted the Tavriiska TPP.
A "Pantsir" near the Tavriiska TPP was hit, and ammunition is now detonating.
Recall
The Defense Forces hit the Granit center in Sevastopol, where anti-aircraft missile systems were serviced. The Almaz-Antey concern's facility will no longer be able to repair air defense systems.
GUR confirmed the destruction of the newest Valdai radar and two enemy landing craft in Crimea18.03.26, 12:39 • 3906 views