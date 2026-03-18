GUR confirmed the destruction of the newest Valdai radar and two enemy landing craft in Crimea

The GUR's "Ghosts" hit another new Valdai radar station of the Russian army in temporarily occupied Crimea, and also hunted down two BK-16 landing craft of the enemy along with their crews, the Ministry of Defense's GUR reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

During the first two weeks of March, specialists of the GUR's "Ghosts" special unit continued to destroy the air defense of the Muscovites on the temporarily occupied peninsula. During one of the successful raids, military intelligence officers hit the Valdai radar station. - reported the GUR.

As indicated, the Valdai radar is a new Russian complex designed to detect and combat small-sized UAVs.

Also, according to the GUR, the "Ghosts" accurate strikes disabled:

radio jamming station;

repeater for Geran/Gerbera type UAVs;

Glonass navigation system complex.

"In addition, the "Ghosts" hunted down two Project 02510 "BK-16" landing craft along with their crews," the intelligence agency noted.

"The demilitarization of Crimea continues! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the GUR.

The GUR special unit "Ghosts" massively destroys Russian air defense in Crimea