Posthumous donor: Ohmatdyt held a corridor of honor for 13-year-old Ivan

A guard of honor was held at the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" for 13-year-old Ivan, who became a posthumous donor. This was reported on the medical institution's Facebook page, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the boy was hospitalized with a severe traumatic brain injury. Despite all the doctors' efforts, brain death was diagnosed according to established criteria. At a moment when the pain of loss is impossible to put into words, Ivan's parents made an extremely difficult and at the same time courageous decision - they gave consent for posthumous donation.

For many years, I have been following the work of the doctor who performs transplants. When Ivan's father and I realized that the irreparable had happened, one of the first thoughts was - donation. That at least one organ can save someone's life. It seems to me that this was his choice... Ivan was always very kind and generous. He is a warrior of light, a warrior of good - shares the boy's mother, Oksana.

It is indicated that thanks to this decision, four patients who were on the waiting list for transplantation received a chance at life.

"Posthumous donation is a difficult but extremely important decision that makes it possible to save the lives of others even at the moment of irreparable loss. Medical workers escorted Ivan through the guard of honor with deep respect and gratitude," the report says.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, a 15-year-old boy who had been on dialysis for 6 years received a kidney transplant from a deceased donor. The donor's family saved the lives of two patients by transferring the second kidney to Lviv.

After her own death, she continued to save lives: an immunologist from Khmelnytsky region performed a posthumous donation