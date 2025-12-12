$42.270.01
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
01:33 PM • 9704 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
01:09 PM • 15823 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
01:07 PM • 19409 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
11:47 AM • 31330 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 25982 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 22192 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
December 12, 10:23 AM • 22438 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
December 12, 07:00 AM • 23742 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 29221 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Ukrainians consume the most drinking milk, and less than 5 kg of cheese per year, which is the lowest figure in Europe.

Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer

Among all dairy products, Ukrainians consume the most drinking milk. This was reported in a comment to UNN by Olena Zhupinas, Deputy General Director, Head of Cooperation Projects with Processing at the Association of Milk Producers.

Ukrainians consume the most regular drinking milk, followed by fermented milk products (yogurts, kefir, sour cream, cottage cheese), and only then - butter and cheese. The average Ukrainian consumes less than 5 kilograms of cheese per year, which is the lowest indicator in Europe. For comparison, a Pole eats 12 kilograms of cheese per year 

— summarizes Olena Zhupinas.

The representative of the relevant Association also gave a forecast of the cost of dairy products for consumers for the next year. 

Despite the additional costs incurred by both milk producers and processing enterprises due to blackouts and working on generators (the cost of one kilowatt produced by a generator increases several times), prices for dairy products in Ukraine in the first half of 2026 will not increase, but on the contrary - under the pressure of warehouse stocks and imports - will be lower 

— the expert predicts.

Currently, the cost of dairy products is pressured by falling prices for butter and cheese.

Ex-factory prices for butter have been falling for the third consecutive month. Thus, in August the cost was UAH 400/kg, and at the beginning of December UAH 250/kg. The decrease in prices for butter and cheese affected the purchase price of raw milk. Already now, milk producers are working at the limit of their cost price, and its further reduction may lead to unprofitability of milk production for approximately 40% of producers 

— the expert emphasizes.

Another additional factor contributing to the reduction of prices for dairy products is the increase in butter exports from the EU. 

Read more about the situation on the dairy market in the UNN material "Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening on the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts".

Alla Kiosak

