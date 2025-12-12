Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer

Among all dairy products, Ukrainians consume the most drinking milk. This was reported in a comment to UNN by Olena Zhupinas, Deputy General Director, Head of Cooperation Projects with Processing at the Association of Milk Producers.

Ukrainians consume the most regular drinking milk, followed by fermented milk products (yogurts, kefir, sour cream, cottage cheese), and only then - butter and cheese. The average Ukrainian consumes less than 5 kilograms of cheese per year, which is the lowest indicator in Europe. For comparison, a Pole eats 12 kilograms of cheese per year — summarizes Olena Zhupinas.

The representative of the relevant Association also gave a forecast of the cost of dairy products for consumers for the next year.

Despite the additional costs incurred by both milk producers and processing enterprises due to blackouts and working on generators (the cost of one kilowatt produced by a generator increases several times), prices for dairy products in Ukraine in the first half of 2026 will not increase, but on the contrary - under the pressure of warehouse stocks and imports - will be lower — the expert predicts.

Currently, the cost of dairy products is pressured by falling prices for butter and cheese.

Ex-factory prices for butter have been falling for the third consecutive month. Thus, in August the cost was UAH 400/kg, and at the beginning of December UAH 250/kg. The decrease in prices for butter and cheese affected the purchase price of raw milk. Already now, milk producers are working at the limit of their cost price, and its further reduction may lead to unprofitability of milk production for approximately 40% of producers — the expert emphasizes.

Another additional factor contributing to the reduction of prices for dairy products is the increase in butter exports from the EU.

