Russian "war economy" has exhausted its resources: intelligence reveals signs

10:25 AM • 3386 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 3046 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 12058 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 21388 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 34001 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 43737 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 36620 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 35604 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 52883 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22303 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Publications
Exclusives
Odesa under enemy attack: infrastructure damaged, part of the city without electricity and waterDecember 12, 01:35 AM
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 52887 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutDecember 11, 11:11 AM
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 56807 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterDecember 10, 04:30 PM
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserDecember 11, 10:01 AM
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyDecember 10, 12:35 PM
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeDecember 10, 12:19 PM
Russian "war economy" has exhausted its resources: intelligence reveals signs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov admitted that budget subsidies cannot last indefinitely. This indicates a rejection of the "war economy" concept and a weakening of Russia's economic dynamics.

Russian "war economy" has exhausted its resources: intelligence reveals signs

The Russian economy has begun to deplete after a period of artificial stimulation by government spending, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov admitted that budget support cannot last indefinitely and will inevitably lead to imbalances. This actually means abandoning the concept of the so-called "war economy", which was actively promoted by propaganda media a year ago, the intelligence service added.

At that time, official reports were full of messages about record loading of defense sector enterprises, growing profits and salaries. It was the military-industrial complex that was presented as the "locomotive" of the economy. Today it has turned into a burden: in the first nine months of this year, the growth rate was only 0.3% against 5% last year. This affected the income of enterprises and the level of wages.

The Kremlin set the task of ensuring GDP growth at 1% in 2025, but Russian economists are increasingly talking about stagnation and recession. Signals from various sectors confirm: Russia's economic dynamics are weakening, and the prospects indicate not recovery, but further deterioration 

- summarized the intelligence service.

Strikes from Irkutsk to Kamchatka: Russia's road maintenance crisis escalates11.12.25, 16:21 • 3070 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
Russian propaganda
State budget
War in Ukraine