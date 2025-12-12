The Russian economy has begun to deplete after a period of artificial stimulation by government spending, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov admitted that budget support cannot last indefinitely and will inevitably lead to imbalances. This actually means abandoning the concept of the so-called "war economy", which was actively promoted by propaganda media a year ago, the intelligence service added.

At that time, official reports were full of messages about record loading of defense sector enterprises, growing profits and salaries. It was the military-industrial complex that was presented as the "locomotive" of the economy. Today it has turned into a burden: in the first nine months of this year, the growth rate was only 0.3% against 5% last year. This affected the income of enterprises and the level of wages.

The Kremlin set the task of ensuring GDP growth at 1% in 2025, but Russian economists are increasingly talking about stagnation and recession. Signals from various sectors confirm: Russia's economic dynamics are weakening, and the prospects indicate not recovery, but further deterioration - summarized the intelligence service.

