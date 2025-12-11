In Russian regions, the road maintenance crisis is escalating. Lack of funding, debts, and bankruptcy risks threaten the work of key contractors, which could leave urban and intercity routes without proper support. The sector, which is already operating under stressful conditions, shows systemic signs of exhaustion, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence data, in the Irkutsk region, the situation is deteriorating in three cities at once – Irkutsk, Cheremkhovo, and Bratsk. According to the mayor of the regional capital, there were no funds in the budget for road maintenance and repair in October or November, and it is unknown whether they will appear in December. According to calculations, in 2026, the road industry of the region will need more than 117 million rubles, while currently only 30 million rubles have been allocated. A similar lack of funding is recorded in Cheremkhovo. In Bratsk, road workers appealed to Putin with a letter in early November due to salary delays.

Companies' profitability is rapidly declining: Russia's economy enters a dangerous phase - intelligence

The critical state of the industry is also confirmed in Komi. Due to accumulated debts, Vorkuta's "Specialized Road Management" may cease operations. The enterprise has a debt of more than 100 million rubles to employees and several tens of millions more to suppliers of fuel and spare parts.

Russia is ready to turn Siberia into a desert for the sake of water blackmail of Central Asia - intelligence

In Kamchatka, problems have been ongoing since last year: employees of "Spetsdorremstroy" have already gone on strike. The amount of debt exceeded 175 million rubles, and the court is considering a bankruptcy case against the company.

In early December, a strike took place in Omsk – bridge builders had not been paid for three weeks.

According to industry organizations, announced in the summer, 47% of system-forming road construction companies are in a pre-bankruptcy state, and another 35% are in a high-risk zone, the intelligence added.

Russia intensifies activities in Transnistria to divert Ukraine's resources - intelligence

Similar challenges are observed in other segments of regional budgets. Against the backdrop of the war against Ukraine and the deficit of resources, federal subjects are cutting funding not only for road infrastructure, but also for hospitals, schools, and public sector salaries, which indicates an increasingly widespread financial destabilization - stated in the message.

It is increasingly difficult for the Russian Federation to ensure a stable flow of contract soldiers: intelligence named the reasons and predicted further steps of the aggressor