Russia intensifies activities in Transnistria to divert Ukraine's resources - intelligence

The Russian Federation is urgently stepping up its activities in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova - the so-called "Transnistrian Moldovan Republic" - to divert Ukraine's resources to the growing threat from the Russian enclave. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources in Ukrainian military intelligence.

Details

In particular, mobilization measures have been intensified on the territory of the so-called "PMR" - reservists are being called up to the military formations of the quasi-entity, and weapons are being de-mothballed in warehouses.

Also, UAV production and drone operator training centers have already been deployed in Transnistria.

The active measures implemented by the Kremlin are aimed at strengthening the Russian presence in Transnistria, which Moscow uses to destabilize the situation in Moldova and create a point of tension on the border with the Ukrainian southern regions - the risk of subversive groups penetrating into Ukraine is increasing.

To implement its intentions, Moscow is transferring intelligence agents to Transnistria, who are tasked with intensifying crisis phenomena, sowing chaos through information operations, committing provocations, and conducting subversive work.

After the cessation of supplies from Gazprom in early 2025, Transnistria, which is dependent on Russian gas, was saved from collapse by the Moldovan authorities - the critically important energy resource is sold to the so-called "PMR" by "Moldovagaz".

The current focus of the Kremlin's attention on Transnistria marks the beginning of Russia's hybrid operation related to the so-called "PMR presidential elections" in 2026.

Russia's operation aims, in particular, to once again hook Tiraspol on free Russian gas, raise the image of pro-Russian leaders, covertly increase the Russian military contingent in Transnistria, so that at the right moment for the Kremlin, all accumulated forces and resources are ready for military escalation.

Recall

In unrecognized Transnistria, due to reduced gas supplies, large enterprises are suspending operations, and the region's key power plant has switched from gas to coal.