12-degree frost hit the Carpathians: a warning issued for tourists
Kyiv • UNN
A 12-degree frost, cloudy weather, and a southwest wind of 10 m/s have been recorded on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi. Rescuers urge tourists to consider weather conditions before traveling.
A 12-degree frost hit the highlands of the Carpathians, mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
As of the morning of November 24, it is stated that "on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, the air temperature is -12⁰C."
Cloudy weather with limited visibility was recorded at the summit. The wind was south-westerly at 10 m/s.
Tourists were warned by the local State Emergency Service department: "When going to the mountains, be sure to take into account the weather conditions."
Before traveling, they advise downloading the "Mountain Rescue" application.
