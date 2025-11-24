12-degree frost hit the Carpathians: a warning issued for tourists

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 13971 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 14304 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 15919 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 22468 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 29672 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 31600 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 35695 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26819 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22834 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 20038 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.8m/s
73%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 16952 views
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 14953 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhotoNovember 24, 02:09 AM • 17351 views
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 5686 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 20994 views
Publications
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 13987 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 49533 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 127216 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 89974 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 94516 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 2234 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 2978 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 35039 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 45725 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 47566 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
Tesla Model Y

12-degree frost hit the Carpathians: a warning issued for tourists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

A 12-degree frost, cloudy weather, and a southwest wind of 10 m/s have been recorded on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi. Rescuers urge tourists to consider weather conditions before traveling.

12-degree frost hit the Carpathians: a warning issued for tourists

A 12-degree frost hit the highlands of the Carpathians, mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

As of the morning of November 24, it is stated that "on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, the air temperature is -12⁰C."

Cloudy weather with limited visibility was recorded at the summit. The wind was south-westerly at 10 m/s.

Tourists were warned by the local State Emergency Service department: "When going to the mountains, be sure to take into account the weather conditions."

Before traveling, they advise downloading the "Mountain Rescue" application.

Ukraine on November 24 will be divided by a contrast of warmth and cold: weather forecast24.11.25, 07:21 • 2222 views

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains