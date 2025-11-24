Ukraine on November 24 will be divided by a contrast of warmth and cold: weather forecast
On Monday, November 24, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, with snow and rain in some regions. Air temperatures will range from -1°C to +14°C depending on the region.
Today, the weather will vary depending on the region - the country will be divided by a contrast of warmth and cold.
In the western regions - cloudy with clearings, no significant precipitation, light wet snow is possible in places. Daytime air temperature will be from -1°C to +1°C. Ice is possible on roads in places.
In the north of Ukraine - cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is forecast. Daytime temperature: from -1°C to +2°C. Wind moderate, north-westerly.
In the central regions, it will be cloudy with clearings, with moderate rain expected in places. Daytime temperature: +3°C…+5°C. Cool, wet weather will persist in the region.
In the south - cloudy, moderate rains will pass. Daytime temperature: +10°C…+12°C. Gusty winds are possible in places.
In the eastern regions - cloudy, moderate or light rain in places. Daytime temperature: +9°C…+12°C.
In Crimea - cloudy, moderate rains will pass. Daytime temperature: +12°C…+14°C. Wet but warm weather is expected on the southern coast.
On Monday, November 24, in Kyiv it will be cloudy with clearings. No precipitation during the day. West wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature in Kyiv region during the day 0-5° warmth, in the capital during the day 2-4°.
