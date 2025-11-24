$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
12:17 AM • 7800 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 15224 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 23146 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 28955 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 23353 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 21123 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 19080 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
November 23, 02:06 PM • 15481 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 15274 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 39511 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
World Evolution Day, Walrus Day, International Carmenere Wine Day: what is celebrated on November 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

On November 24, the world celebrates World Evolution Day, dedicated to the publication of Charles Darwin's book. It is also World Walrus Day, International Carmenere Wine Day, and a new holiday – World Siamese Twins Day.

World Evolution Day, Walrus Day, International Carmenere Wine Day: what is celebrated on November 24

Today, November 24, the world celebrates World Evolution Day, World Walrus Day, and International Carmenere Wine Day, writes UNN.

World Evolution Day

Today marks World Evolution Day. On November 24, 1859, Charles Darwin's book "On the Origin of Species" was published. Thanks to this book, the theory of evolution emerged, explaining the origin and development of organisms on our planet.

Thanks to this book, the theory of evolution emerged, which is currently fundamental in explaining the origin of life on our planet and the development of living organisms.

Interestingly, Darwin doubted the correctness of his scientific conclusions and did not want to publish the book. His friends persuaded him to do so.

The theory of evolution is based on the fact that each species of living organisms is capable of changing according to its individual genetic characteristics, each living organism is capable of rapid reproduction to increase its population, and natural selection consists in the survival and preferential production of offspring by those representatives of the population who are most adapted to the existing conditions.

Dog diversity emerged thousands of years before modern breeding - study14.11.25, 14:09 • 1940 views

World Walrus Day

Since 2008, various events have been held on November 24 to mark World Walrus Day. The event was initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature and the Marine Mammal Council.

Walruses are among the largest pinnipeds in the world, with males weighing up to 1.5 tons.

The purpose of today's event is to draw public attention to the fact that due to global warming and the reduction of the Earth's ice cover, walruses are forced to change their resting places. Animals become vulnerable, die, and their population in the wild decreases.

World Conjoined Twins Day

On November 24, the world officially celebrates World Conjoined Twins Day. This new international holiday, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly on November 24, 2024, aims to raise awareness, support, and respect for conjoined twins and their families.

World Conjoined Twins Day aims to:

  • raise awareness about the lives, medical and social needs of conjoined twins and their families;
    • promote the development of specialized medical care, psychological and social support, access to education and inclusive spaces;
      • encourage governments, the medical community, charities, and the public to cooperate internationally in the fields of healthcare, ethics, research, and human rights.

        International Carmenere Wine Day

        November 24 marks International Carmenere Wine Day. The holiday was established in 2014 in honor of the 20th anniversary of the revival of the grape variety of the same name, which was considered irrevocably lost by French winemakers.

        Initially, in the Bordeaux province, Carmenere grapes were the most popular variety. It was valued for its intense color and notes of plums, mint, and cedar, which it imparted to wines. At that time, neither Cabernet Sauvignon nor Merlot could compare with it.

        But everything changed in the 1860s, when grape plantations were infected with phylloxera aphids brought from America. Perhaps Carmenere would have been lost forever if Chilean winemakers had not taken out several seedlings in advance and started growing them on their plantations. However, due to a misunderstanding, until 1994, they mistook it for Merlot, until the scientist Jean-Michel Boursiquot began to study the DNA of these grapes and proved its true origin. This day became the date of the revival of Carmenere, which is now celebrated in many countries around the world.

        French red wine is losing popularity: what is happening to the country's symbol03.01.25, 11:37 • 27045 views

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        SocietyCulture
        Animals
        United Nations General Assembly
        charity