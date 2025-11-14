Dog diversity emerged thousands of years before modern breeding - study

$42.060.03
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 560 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 4216 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
11:47 AM • 7570 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 34777 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 24362 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 28652 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 53872 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 98435 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 131899 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
The number of injured in Kyiv region has risen to six, including a childPhotoNovember 14, 03:34 AM • 20416 views
Drone operators destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" and "dismantled" enemy infantry one by one - SBGSVideoNovember 14, 04:03 AM • 25610 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhotoNovember 14, 04:13 AM • 61691 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhotoNovember 14, 06:10 AM • 46289 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 55727 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 622 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 4270 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 7402 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 34798 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 269034 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 622 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court01:14 PM • 1496 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 17039 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 80568 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 79104 views
Dog diversity emerged thousands of years before modern breeding - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

A new study has found that the diversity in dog appearance existed thousands of years before modern breeding. Scientists discovered physical differences in early domesticated dogs more than 10,000 years ago.

Dog diversity emerged thousands of years before modern breeding - study

For some time, it was believed that the wide range of dog appearances was achieved over the last few centuries. In fact, the diversity in the image of "man's best friend" can be traced much deeper into the past.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Science and BBC.

Details

Modern dog breeds owe their appearance to intensive breeding by humans. However, a new large study has found that, contrary to previous assumptions, the origin of the enormous diversity of dogs is much older than modern breeding methods.

The Science article states that an international team of researchers focused their attention on prehistoric canine skulls.

For over ten years, specialists collected, studied, and scanned bones spanning 50,000 years of dog evolution

- the material says.

The researchers created digital 3D models of each of the more than 600 skulls they examined. The specific features of ancient dogs were compared with modern dogs, as well as their wild relatives.

Mysterious blue substance found deep in the Pacific Ocean may explain the origin of life - scientists13.11.25, 20:44 • 5588 views

Scientists concluded: more than 10,000 years ago, early domestic dogs showed striking physical differences among themselves.

In their analysis, researchers found that the first clearly "dog-like" skulls appeared about 10,800 years ago in the territory of modern northwestern Russia. Before that, Ice Age canids still largely resembled wolves in appearance and probably also in behavior.

Archaeologists discover oldest blue pigment in Europe, changing perceptions of Paleolithic art29.09.25, 16:21 • 3747 views

Immediately after the last Ice Age, dog skulls began to change shape. Although there were still slender, wolf-like dogs, there were also many with shorter muzzles and wider, stockier heads

- writes the BBC.

In a comment to BBC News, Dr. Carly Ameen from the University of Exeter, the lead researcher of the project, explained:

Almost half of the diversity we see in modern dog breeds today was already present in dog populations by the middle Stone Age

- emphasizes the specialist.

"It's really surprising," she said. "And it starts to question the idea of whether it was the Victorians – and their kennel clubs – who were the driving force behind this."

Dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at Teremky metro station, found a family - volunteer31.10.25, 21:43 • 13200 views

Addition

Understanding the early diversity of forms requires new considerations about how humans and dogs evolved together.

The timeline of the study fits precisely into the transition from Ice Age hunter-gatherer societies to more settled groups of the early Holocene. As humans began to colonize new habitats, they inevitably changed the evolutionary conditions of their animal companions

- notes the Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

Recall

Having a pet in the family makes children more active, which, in turn, reduces the risk of chronic diseases, - an Australian study showed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesWeather and environment
Animals