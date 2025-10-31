Dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at Teremky metro station, found a family - volunteer
Kyiv • UNN
Dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at Teremky metro station during an air raid alert, has found a new family. This was reported by volunteer Snizhana from the animal protection organization "Plyushka".
Details
Dog Misha from Teremky metro. When Misha was not allowed into the metro during an air raid alert, we stood up for him — and it seems the whole world learned about Misha. Due to the threat of poisoning, it was decided to immediately take him off the street — and we did it, despite all the difficulties
It is reported that for safety, the dog Misha was transferred to the Patron Pet Center. The adoption center took care of the dog and was looking for a new family for the four-legged ward.
To choose the best home for Misha, other animal protection organizations joined the process. And now the only right decision has been made — Misha is in a new family! The joint work of volunteers and animal rights activists made Misha happy. He never dreamed of sleeping on a sofa when he was lying near the metro...
Addition
The dog Misha, who had been hiding from shelling at the Teremky metro station for many years, was denied entry after a complaint from a man known in Kyiv as a dog hunter. Animal rights activists called on Kyiv residents to stand up for the animal, emphasizing its right to be in a shelter.
The Kyiv Metro responded to the information about Misha the dog being denied entry to the Teremky metro station during an air raid alert, stating that the dog is not homeless and has an owner, adding that Misha had already been allowed into the subway during one of the alerts after a complaint. This was reported by the Kyiv Metro.
Friends, we want to explain the situation that caused so many emotions. Misha is not a homeless dog. He has a grandmother-owner who sells flowers near the station. For a long time, Misha has been going down to the shelter during every air raid alert. One could say he shows more awareness than some people, because he never neglects safety. During this time, he has become a real mascot of "Teremky." Many residents of the area and all shifts of metro employees know him well. And once, due to a complaint, Misha was not allowed in. We are sorry for this situation. But an important clarification - that same night he entered the metro