Dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at Teremky metro station, found a family - volunteer

06:17 PM • 8186 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 16226 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 17496 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
02:27 PM • 22817 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
October 31, 12:28 PM • 26289 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 40540 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20006 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
October 31, 10:56 AM • 37359 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17188 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20497 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"There were completely different wordings and assessments": Putin's spokesman commented on the cancellation of the meeting with Trump in HungaryOctober 31, 10:29 AM • 7164 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 39317 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 22949 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 27844 views
Venezuela has requested urgent military support from Russia, China, and Iran amid a potential conflict with the United States05:42 PM • 10911 views
Dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at Teremky metro station, found a family - volunteer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

Dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at Teremky metro station during an air raid alert, has found a new family. This was reported by volunteer Snizhana from the animal protection organization "Plyushka".

Dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at Teremky metro station, found a family - volunteer

The dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at the Teremky metro station during an air raid alert, has found a new family and a home. This was reported by volunteer Snizhana from the animal protection organization "Plyushka," UNN writes.

Details

Dog Misha from Teremky metro. When Misha was not allowed into the metro during an air raid alert, we stood up for him — and it seems the whole world learned about Misha. Due to the threat of poisoning, it was decided to immediately take him off the street — and we did it, despite all the difficulties

- the message says.

It is reported that for safety, the dog Misha was transferred to the Patron Pet Center. The adoption center took care of the dog and was looking for a new family for the four-legged ward.

To choose the best home for Misha, other animal protection organizations joined the process. And now the only right decision has been made — Misha is in a new family! The joint work of volunteers and animal rights activists made Misha happy. He never dreamed of sleeping on a sofa when he was lying near the metro...

- Snizhana wrote on her Instagram page.

Addition

The dog Misha, who had been hiding from shelling at the Teremky metro station for many years, was denied entry after a complaint from a man known in Kyiv as a dog hunter. Animal rights activists called on Kyiv residents to stand up for the animal, emphasizing its right to be in a shelter.

The Kyiv Metro responded to the information about Misha the dog being denied entry to the Teremky metro station during an air raid alert, stating that the dog is not homeless and has an owner, adding that Misha had already been allowed into the subway during one of the alerts after a complaint. This was reported by the Kyiv Metro.

Friends, we want to explain the situation that caused so many emotions. Misha is not a homeless dog. He has a grandmother-owner who sells flowers near the station. For a long time, Misha has been going down to the shelter during every air raid alert. One could say he shows more awareness than some people, because he never neglects safety. During this time, he has become a real mascot of "Teremky." Many residents of the area and all shifts of metro employees know him well. And once, due to a complaint, Misha was not allowed in. We are sorry for this situation. But an important clarification - that same night he entered the metro

- the message says.  

Pavlo Zinchenko

