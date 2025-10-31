Dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at Teremky metro station, found a family - volunteer

The dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at the Teremky metro station during an air raid alert, has found a new family and a home. This was reported by volunteer Snizhana from the animal protection organization "Plyushka," UNN writes.

Details

Dog Misha from Teremky metro. When Misha was not allowed into the metro during an air raid alert, we stood up for him — and it seems the whole world learned about Misha. Due to the threat of poisoning, it was decided to immediately take him off the street — and we did it, despite all the difficulties - the message says.

It is reported that for safety, the dog Misha was transferred to the Patron Pet Center. The adoption center took care of the dog and was looking for a new family for the four-legged ward.

To choose the best home for Misha, other animal protection organizations joined the process. And now the only right decision has been made — Misha is in a new family! The joint work of volunteers and animal rights activists made Misha happy. He never dreamed of sleeping on a sofa when he was lying near the metro... - Snizhana wrote on her Instagram page.

Addition

The dog Misha, who had been hiding from shelling at the Teremky metro station for many years, was denied entry after a complaint from a man known in Kyiv as a dog hunter. Animal rights activists called on Kyiv residents to stand up for the animal, emphasizing its right to be in a shelter.

The Kyiv Metro responded to the information about Misha the dog being denied entry to the Teremky metro station during an air raid alert, stating that the dog is not homeless and has an owner, adding that Misha had already been allowed into the subway during one of the alerts after a complaint. This was reported by the Kyiv Metro.