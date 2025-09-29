Archaeologists discover oldest blue pigment in Europe, changing perceptions of Paleolithic art

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
01:55 PM • 1058 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11138 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:40 AM • 10481 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
11:33 AM • 17278 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 13360 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 18752 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 11963 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 27752 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48470 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70002 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.8m/s
63%
755mm
Popular news
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in USSeptember 29, 06:18 AM • 15969 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 24670 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 18475 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 15962 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 11539 views
Publications
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11138 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 17278 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 16004 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 18517 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 75050 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andrius Kubilius
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Germany
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 584 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 11590 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 24720 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 28291 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 37812 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Instagram
E-6 Mercury

Archaeologists discover oldest blue pigment in Europe, changing perceptions of Paleolithic art

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

The oldest blue mineral pigment, azurite, has been found in Germany on a 13,000-year-old stone artifact. This discovery changes perceptions of the color palette in prehistoric art, expanding the known boundaries of pigment use in the Paleolithic era.

Archaeologists discover oldest blue pigment in Europe, changing perceptions of Paleolithic art

In Germany, archaeologists have discovered the oldest blue mineral pigment in Europe, used by Paleolithic people over 13,000 years ago. The discovery changes perceptions of early creativity and the color palette in prehistoric art. This is reported by the publication Phys.org, referring to the results of a study from the journal Antiquity, writes UNN.

Details

According to research, at the Late Paleolithic site of Mülheim-Dietesheim, Germany, researchers discovered traces of a bright blue azurite pigment on a stone artifact approximately 13,000 years old. Using advanced scientific analyses, they confirmed that this is the oldest known use of blue mineral pigment in Europe. The results of the study are published in the journal Antiquity.

Archaeologists discover ancient port from Cleopatra's time near ruins of Taposiris Magna temple - Newsweek20.09.25, 05:24 • 6590 views

This calls into question what we thought we knew about the use of Paleolithic pigments

– notes the lead author of the study, Dr. Izzy Wisher from Aarhus University.

Previously, scientists believed that Paleolithic artists primarily used red and black pigments. It was thought that blue minerals were rare or unsuitable for art. The new discovery suggests that blue pigment could have been used for body decoration or dyeing fabrics – activities that leave few archaeological traces.

The presence of azurite shows that Paleolithic people had a deep knowledge of mineral pigments and could access a much wider color palette than we previously thought – and perhaps they were selective in their use of certain colors.

– adds Dr. Wisher.

The stone with traces of azurite was initially perceived as a simple oil lamp, but now it is considered a surface for mixing pigments or a palette, indicating the complex artistic and cosmetic traditions of early humans.

A 1-million-year-old skull found may indicate an earlier origin of humans26.09.25, 10:55 • 4024 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Germany