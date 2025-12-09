Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rain and wet snow on December 9: details from the Hydrometeorological Center

On Tuesday, December 9, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light wet snow and rain will fall in the east of the country, moderate rain is predicted in the western and northern regions; no precipitation in the rest of the territory, in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia and in most central regions, fog in places in the morning.

The wind is mostly southerly, in the south of the country north-easterly, 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians during the day individual gusts of wind 15-20 m/s. The temperature during the day is 0-5° Celsius; in the west and south of the country 4-9° Celsius. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Tuesday. The air temperature will be 2-4° Celsius.

