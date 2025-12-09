$42.060.13
December 8, 07:50 PM
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"These days and weeks, 24/7 communication": Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with partnersDecember 8, 08:37 PM • 3674 views
Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026PhotoDecember 8, 08:46 PM • 7114 views
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"VideoDecember 8, 08:56 PM • 7868 views
Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including childrenDecember 8, 09:21 PM • 4468 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoDecember 8, 09:42 PM • 8038 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 11735 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 38774 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 35560 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 36084 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 46408 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Ukraine
United States
London
Brussels
Donetsk Oblast
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 15416 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 46408 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 58816 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 69016 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 69734 views
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rain and wet snow on December 9: details from the Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

On Tuesday, December 9, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine, with rain and wet snow in places. Daytime air temperature will be from 0 to 9°C, and wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are possible in the Carpathians.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rain and wet snow on December 9: details from the Hydrometeorological Center

On Tuesday, December 9, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light wet snow and rain will fall in the east of the country, moderate rain is predicted in the western and northern regions; no precipitation in the rest of the territory, in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia and in most central regions, fog in places in the morning.

The wind is mostly southerly, in the south of the country north-easterly, 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians during the day individual gusts of wind 15-20 m/s. The temperature during the day is 0-5° Celsius; in the west and south of the country 4-9° Celsius.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Tuesday. The air temperature will be 2-4° Celsius.

Ukraine under the influence of an anticyclone: a meteorologist announced the weather forecast from December 3 to 1003.12.25, 12:24 • 4310 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

