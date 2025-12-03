Ukraine under the influence of an anticyclone: a meteorologist announced the weather forecast from December 3 to 10

On Wednesday, December 3, the weather in Ukraine will not undergo significant changes. The air temperature will be +4+8 degrees, traditionally warmer in the south, +8+12 degrees. But on Thursday, December 4, Ukraine will be under the influence of a large-scale anticyclone located in the east. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

The forecaster published weather maps for the coming days. According to her, the main meteorological turbulent events on December 4 will take place over the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and adjacent regions.

There, precipitation is expected mainly in the form of rain, except for mountainous areas with snow - Didenko noted.

She added that significant precipitation is unlikely to be expected in Kyiv on December 4. The maximum air temperature in the capital will be +5+7 degrees.

The wind is predominantly south-easterly, moderate, sometimes gusty. In the coming days, serious precipitation is unlikely in Ukraine - Didenko stated.

However, a slight cooling is expected from December 5-6, and according to preliminary forecasts, the air temperature will rise again from December 9. Precipitation will appear approximately on December 9-10, mainly in the form of rain.

Therefore, for now - anticyclonic weather, without significant precipitation, small temperature fluctuations - the forecaster stated.

Recall

In parts of Ukraine, in the first half of December 3, fog is expected, with visibility of 200-500 meters. This applies to the northern, central, southern regions, as well as Kyiv, the Carpathians and Transcarpathia.