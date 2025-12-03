Ukraine under the influence of an anticyclone: a meteorologist announced the weather forecast from December 3 to 10

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
09:59 AM • 1608 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 6032 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 17775 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 26903 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 24442 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 35900 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 73602 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49228 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39244 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 34128 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
100%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New YearDecember 3, 02:43 AM • 12701 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal LodgeDecember 3, 03:42 AM • 14952 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 20837 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 19392 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 14642 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 19433 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 35022 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 44435 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 42711 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 43616 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 51172 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 53402 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 108768 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 82844 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 98698 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Truth Social
Fox News

Ukraine under the influence of an anticyclone: a meteorologist announced the weather forecast from December 3 to 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

On Wednesday, December 3, the air temperature in Ukraine will be +4+8 degrees, in the south up to +12. From December 4, an anticyclone from the east will affect the weather, no significant precipitation is expected.

Ukraine under the influence of an anticyclone: a meteorologist announced the weather forecast from December 3 to 10

On Wednesday, December 3, the weather in Ukraine will not undergo significant changes. The air temperature will be +4+8 degrees, traditionally warmer in the south, +8+12 degrees. But on Thursday, December 4, Ukraine will be under the influence of a large-scale anticyclone located in the east. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

The forecaster published weather maps for the coming days. According to her, the main meteorological turbulent events on December 4 will take place over the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and adjacent regions.

There, precipitation is expected mainly in the form of rain, except for mountainous areas with snow

- Didenko noted.

She added that significant precipitation is unlikely to be expected in Kyiv on December 4. The maximum air temperature in the capital will be +5+7 degrees.

The wind is predominantly south-easterly, moderate, sometimes gusty. In the coming days, serious precipitation is unlikely in Ukraine

- Didenko stated.

However, a slight cooling is expected from December 5-6, and according to preliminary forecasts, the air temperature will rise again from December 9. Precipitation will appear approximately on December 9-10, mainly in the form of rain.

Therefore, for now - anticyclonic weather, without significant precipitation, small temperature fluctuations

- the forecaster stated.

Recall

In parts of Ukraine, in the first half of December 3, fog is expected, with visibility of 200-500 meters. This applies to the northern, central, southern regions, as well as Kyiv, the Carpathians and Transcarpathia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv