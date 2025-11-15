Rain, fog, and wet snow: forecasters predict weather for November 16

In Ukraine, on Sunday, November 16, it will be cloudy with clearings. Rain is expected in a number of regions, in places wet snow. This is reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, writes UNN.

Details

At night, light rain and wet snow are expected in the northeast of the country, during the day in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions light (moderate in the Carpathians) rain. No significant precipitation in the rest of the territory.

At night and in the morning, fog in places in the southern part and in Prykarpattia.

Wind mostly easterly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature in the northern part at night from 2° warmth to 3° frost, during the day 3-8° warmth; in the rest of the territory at night 2-7° warmth, during the day 6-11°, in the south of the country 9-14°.

In Kyiv and the region tomorrow it will be cloudy with clearings. No precipitation at night, light rain during the day.

Wind mostly easterly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperature in the region at night from 2° warmth to 3° frost, during the day 3-8° warmth; in Kyiv at night about 0°, during the day 4-6° warmth.

