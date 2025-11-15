Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains and fogs: detailed forecast for November 15

On Saturday, November 15, 2025, it will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine. No precipitation, only light rain in the northern part of the country during the day. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, light rains will occur on Saturday in the northern region. In other regions of the country, comfortable weather without precipitation with variable cloudiness will prevail.

Fog in the southeastern part at night and in the morning.

Wind predominantly south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians, during the day and in most central, southern, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, gusts of 15-20 m/s in places.

The sun will periodically appear everywhere throughout the day. The lowest night air temperature of +2 degrees on this day is expected in the west and east of the country, the highest daytime temperature of +14 degrees in Crimea.

In the western regions, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. The average daytime temperature will be +11 +13 degrees.

In the northern regions, variable cloudiness, light rain. Daytime air temperature +10 +12 degrees.

In the central regions, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Daytime air temperature +9 +11 degrees.

In the southern regions, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Daytime air temperature +12 +14 degrees.

In the eastern regions, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Daytime air temperature +10 +12 degrees.

In Crimea, it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. During the day, the air will warm up to +12 +14 degrees.

