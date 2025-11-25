Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November

Ukraine is facing atypical weather in the near future: quite warm, but with fogs and rain fronts that will move across the country day after day. Ivan Samylit, a forecaster from the communication department of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, told UNN journalists whether to expect cold weather in the last week of autumn and at the beginning of winter.

The forecaster explained that the next three days the weather will be changeable - precipitation, temperature fluctuations and pressure changes. In most regions, no precipitation is expected, but in the west, an atmospheric front will cause light rain and wet snow in places. On November 27, this front will shift to the north, center, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. The temperature will generally remain above normal for the end of November.

Warm weather up to +17 degrees is coming to Ukraine: a meteorologist named the date of the cold snap

In general, we expect quite warm weather for this time of year, especially in the southern part. In most regions, in the high-pressure field, we do not expect precipitation, but in the western regions, today and tomorrow, an atmospheric front will cause light rain, sometimes with wet snow. On November 27, this front will move eastward and cause such light rain in the northern, central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. Air currents will move mainly from the southeast and south and bring such warmer air. - says Samylit.

The forecaster explained that frosts have already ended, and future temperature drops below zero are already frosts. Tonight, +3 to -2° is expected, and during the day in most regions +6…+8°. In the south, it will be up to +17°, in Crimea – the warmest. In the east, due to the anticyclone, it will be cooler at night, and during the day, warming up to +13° is possible.

Now the temperature is already dropping to freezing, last week it was up to -11 in some regions, but now it has become a little warmer. On Tuesday night, we expected from 3° above zero to 2° below zero, and during the day, thermometers will generally rise to +8, in the south of the country to +13, and in Crimea to +17. On November 26, in the western regions, the temperature values will be more or less similar to today's. In the rest of the territory, the temperature at night will be +3..+8, in the east it will be cooler – from +3 to -2. - Samylit states.

Forecasters predict new temperature fluctuations in Ukraine starting November 27

On November 28-29, pressure will increase in Ukraine, and accordingly, the atmospheric front will lose its strength. Therefore, on Friday, rains will gradually stop, and on Saturday, dry weather will prevail due to the influence of an anticyclone. In the south and east, fog is expected in places, which will complicate visibility on the roads.

In the southern, eastern, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions, fog will settle in places. People should wear reflective elements, as mornings are still dark, and fog in this case is dangerous. On Friday, we expect moderate rain, and on Saturday, the weather will be without precipitation. During the day in most regions it will be +4…+6°, so it is important that people dress a little warmer. - emphasized the expert.

How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice

And in the Carpathians on November 28, light snow is possible in places, and the temperature at night will be -1…-6°. In Kyiv on November 27-28, rains and a decrease in daytime temperature to +6° are expected. On Saturday, no precipitation is expected, and during the day it will be +4…+6°.

Today and tomorrow in Kyiv, there will be no precipitation, as the weather is determined by a high-pressure field. At night – +5+7°, and during the day about +10. On November 27, we expect cloudy weather and light rain, temperature at night 3–5° above zero, during the day +6-8. On Friday night, precipitation will become moderate, but by morning it will again decrease its intensity, and by the end of the day it will stop. On November 29, Kyiv will remain without precipitation – during the day +4…+6°, at night about 0° - explains the expert.

SES warns of deteriorating weather in Ukraine: black ice and heavy snow in the Carpathians

What to expect at the beginning of winter

There are no forecasts for the first days of December yet, but monthly averages promise a warmer-than-normal start to winter. The average December temperature is expected to be from -3° to +5°, which is two degrees above the climatic norm.

The average monthly air temperature is expected to be from 3° below zero to 5° above zero, which is 2° higher than the climatic norm. The amount of precipitation will be 34-78 mm, in mountainous areas 78-105 mm, i.e. within 80-100% of the norm. This means that the temperature values will be slightly warmer than they should be. - emphasized Samylit.

In summary, the last week of autumn in Ukraine will be warm, with periodic rains, fogs and short cold snaps. And the first month of winter, according to preliminary estimates, is expected to be warmer than normal.