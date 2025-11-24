Forecasters predict new temperature fluctuations in Ukraine starting November 27

$42.270.11
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
02:00 PM • 7658 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
01:47 PM • 15088 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 17140 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 13403 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 12409 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 10781 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9120 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 10226 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 11215 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – Sadovyi
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
01:47 PM • 15088 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:20 PM • 17140 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
November 24, 07:12 AM • 38765 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 23, 09:30 AM • 64485 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekend
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official event
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prison
Forecasters predict new temperature fluctuations in Ukraine starting November 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Natalia Ptukha, a forecaster at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reported on possible temperature changes in Ukraine starting November 27. No significant cold snap is expected; only a slight decrease in temperature is possible in the north.

Forecasters predict new temperature fluctuations in Ukraine starting November 27

At the end of the month, new weather changes are possible in Ukraine. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a forecaster at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Natalia Ptukha, new temperature changes are possible as early as November 27.

It is possible that fluctuations may occur again as early as November 27

- said the forecaster.

At the same time, she emphasized that no significant cooling is expected in the near future. Only a slight decrease in temperature is possible in the north.

Natalia Ptukha explained that the current indicators in the western and northern regions are close to the norm for this time of year.

Instead, in the southern, central and eastern regions, the temperature even slightly exceeds the climatic norm. And in the south, warm weather persists - up to +15 degrees.

Recall

On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, a 12-degree frost, cloudy weather and a south-westerly wind of 10 m/s were recorded. Rescuers urge to take into account weather conditions before traveling.

Alla Kiosak

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine