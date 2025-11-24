Forecasters predict new temperature fluctuations in Ukraine starting November 27

At the end of the month, new weather changes are possible in Ukraine. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a forecaster at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

According to Natalia Ptukha, new temperature changes are possible as early as November 27.

It is possible that fluctuations may occur again as early as November 27 - said the forecaster.

At the same time, she emphasized that no significant cooling is expected in the near future. Only a slight decrease in temperature is possible in the north.

Natalia Ptukha explained that the current indicators in the western and northern regions are close to the norm for this time of year.

Instead, in the southern, central and eastern regions, the temperature even slightly exceeds the climatic norm. And in the south, warm weather persists - up to +15 degrees.

On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, a 12-degree frost, cloudy weather and a south-westerly wind of 10 m/s were recorded. Rescuers urge to take into account weather conditions before traveling.