10:50 AM • 624 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14221 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 14861 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 23772 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 33186 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:26 AM • 27621 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 45842 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 70864 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 60738 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51859 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Warm weather up to +17 degrees is coming to Ukraine: a meteorologist named the date of the cold snap

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

On Wednesday, November 26, warm weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures of +8+12 degrees, in the south up to +17. The cold snap will arrive on November 30.

Warm weather up to +17 degrees is coming to Ukraine: a meteorologist named the date of the cold snap

On Wednesday, November 26, warm weather is expected in Ukraine throughout the day. The air temperature will be +8+12 degrees, in the south +12+17 degrees, reports UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

In western Ukraine, the air temperature will be +4+9 degrees. At the same time, strong winds from the south are expected tomorrow.

Rains are likely only in the far west of Ukraine, because we will belong to the warm sector of Cyclone Wolfgang, which will touch only the west with its atmospheric fronts

- Didenko writes.

In Kyiv, there will be no significant precipitation, but it will be windy, but quite warm, up to +9 +10 degrees during the day. It will get colder from November 30, the forecaster noted.

Up to half a meter of snow fell in Lviv region: border guards showed photos and gave advice to tourists25.11.25, 11:27 • 2680 views

