Warm weather up to +17 degrees is coming to Ukraine: a meteorologist named the date of the cold snap

On Wednesday, November 26, warm weather is expected in Ukraine throughout the day. The air temperature will be +8+12 degrees, in the south +12+17 degrees, reports UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

In western Ukraine, the air temperature will be +4+9 degrees. At the same time, strong winds from the south are expected tomorrow.

Rains are likely only in the far west of Ukraine, because we will belong to the warm sector of Cyclone Wolfgang, which will touch only the west with its atmospheric fronts