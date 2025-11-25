Warm weather up to +17 degrees is coming to Ukraine: a meteorologist named the date of the cold snap
Kyiv • UNN
On Wednesday, November 26, warm weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures of +8+12 degrees, in the south up to +17. The cold snap will arrive on November 30.
On Wednesday, November 26, warm weather is expected in Ukraine throughout the day. The air temperature will be +8+12 degrees, in the south +12+17 degrees, reports UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.
Details
In western Ukraine, the air temperature will be +4+9 degrees. At the same time, strong winds from the south are expected tomorrow.
Rains are likely only in the far west of Ukraine, because we will belong to the warm sector of Cyclone Wolfgang, which will touch only the west with its atmospheric fronts
In Kyiv, there will be no significant precipitation, but it will be windy, but quite warm, up to +9 +10 degrees during the day. It will get colder from November 30, the forecaster noted.
