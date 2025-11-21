SES warns of deteriorating weather in Ukraine: black ice and heavy snow in the Carpathians

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine warns of a significant deterioration in weather conditions in the coming days. Rescuers wrote about this on their Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Attention! Weather deterioration! On November 22, heavy precipitation is expected in the western regions, particularly Zakarpattia, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk: rain, wet snow, ice, and wet snow sticking. Ice may form on the roads. The danger level is I (yellow). Heavy wet snow is forecast in the Carpathians - danger level II (orange). Be careful on the road and plan your trips taking into account the forecast! — rescuers emphasize.

The State Emergency Service urges drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution, monitor road conditions, and take weather conditions into account when traveling.

