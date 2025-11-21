SES warns of deteriorating weather in Ukraine: black ice and heavy snow in the Carpathians

$42.150.06
04:45 PM • 3806 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM • 9258 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 10921 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 13089 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 12525 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
01:06 PM • 15583 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:43 PM • 15714 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 30229 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 20183 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
November 21, 09:41 AM • 29680 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
Popular news
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 45748 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNNNovember 21, 08:07 AM • 26119 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 24840 views
"From words to deeds": Kravchenko reported on the exposure, within the framework of international cooperation, of a scheme by fraudsters to profit from EU citizens by up to $250,000VideoNovember 21, 11:25 AM • 6262 views
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany12:55 PM • 12832 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 2506 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 24891 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 42874 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 45289 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 58846 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 80486 views
SES warns of deteriorating weather in Ukraine: black ice and heavy snow in the Carpathians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

The State Emergency Service warns of a significant deterioration in weather conditions on November 22 in the western regions of Ukraine. Heavy precipitation, black ice, and heavy snow are expected in the Carpathians.

SES warns of deteriorating weather in Ukraine: black ice and heavy snow in the Carpathians

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine warns of a significant deterioration in weather conditions in the coming days. Rescuers wrote about this on their Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Attention! Weather deterioration! On November 22, heavy precipitation is expected in the western regions, particularly Zakarpattia, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk: rain, wet snow, ice, and wet snow sticking. Ice may form on the roads. The danger level is I (yellow). Heavy wet snow is forecast in the Carpathians - danger level II (orange). Be careful on the road and plan your trips taking into account the forecast! 

— rescuers emphasize.

The State Emergency Service urges drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution, monitor road conditions, and take weather conditions into account when traveling.

Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist21.11.25, 14:43 • 15715 views

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine