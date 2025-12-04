Ukraine covered by anticyclone: weather forecast for December 4

On Thursday, December 4, most regions of Ukraine will remain under the influence of a large anticyclone. This means that no significant precipitation is expected, and the temperature will remain stable. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

It is noted that throughout Thursday, December 4, the weather in Ukraine is expected to be mostly without significant precipitation.

In the morning, fog in places in the Carpathians. The wind will be south-easterly, moving at a speed of 5-10 m/s.

The temperature in the east of the country and in the Carpathians during the day will be 3-8° Celsius, in Zakarpattia up to 11°, in the south of the country during the day 7-12°.

On Thursday, December 4, it will also be cloudy in Kyiv. Light rain in places. The wind will be south-easterly, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature in Kyiv region during the day will be 3-8° Celsius, in the capital 4-6° Celsius.

