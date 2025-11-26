What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winter

Winter is considered a quiet season for gardeners, and that's true. But what's important is that December is the time to prepare for winter and the future harvest. What crops can be planted in the first month of winter and what should not be forgotten to do in the garden - UNN will tell you.

How to prepare for the next season in December

The main work in the garden in winter is preparation. We are preparing for a new season, planning sowing and making various preparations to make our work easier in spring. So, to prepare for the future harvest, you need to:

Prepare containers for seedlings; cassettes or peat pots will be the best, as they do not require additional preparation;

Protect fertilizer from freezing: throw autumn leaves and soil into the compost pit and cover with polyethylene; store purchased fertilizers in a clean and dry place;

Review the available seeds left from last season, buy more if necessary;

Plan your sowing: where and how you will plant different crops;

Check your inventory to see if you have everything. In winter, tools can be bought cheaper than in spring;

Prepare a soil mixture for seedlings.

What can be planted in December - winter crops for avid gardeners

In December, plants that tolerate cold well and sprout early in spring are usually planted, but the harvest depends on various factors. Each crop requires a special approach.

Greens, including dill, parsley, cilantro, and lettuce, can only be planted when stable frosts set in, as they sprout at +3 degrees Celsius, while root crops require different conditions. For example, carrots can be planted at +2, +4 degrees Celsius, but always on pre-prepared, settled soil. However, it is worth remembering that carrots sown in December are stored much worse than those sown in spring.

You need to be careful with beets, as their seeds can germinate at +5 degrees Celsius, so you should wait until the temperature is consistently low, around +1, 0 degrees. The variety should be exclusively cold-resistant, and note that beets, like carrots, sown in December, store worse.

Horseradish is ideal for winter sowing; if grown from seeds, this is rare for us, but vegetative propagation contributes well to a good harvest. The most popular for sowing in December are onions and garlic.

So, a brief instruction: onion sets - two weeks before stable frosts, black onion - on frozen ground, leeks - do not tolerate frosts, and winter garlic - 30-40 days before frosts.

Snow retention is a natural way to protect plants from freezing, improve yields, and soil. Snow cover acts as a natural insulator that protects the soil from freezing and strong winds, and also prevents plant erosion.

You just need to cover the plants with a thin layer of snow, but without compressing it, so that the plants have access to oxygen. We recommend using spruce branches, dry branches, or corn stalks spread over the area to additionally retain snow.

If the winter turned out to be snowless, then you should use the mulching method. Mulch will help preserve soil warmth and moisture; it is better to use the material that is near your plot. For example, pine needles if there is a forest nearby, but it should be noted that using too much of it will acidify the soil. You can also use peat, straw, hay, or bark. Materials can be mixed together.

