Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefighting
11:49 AM • 7564 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered
10:00 AM • 10029 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 16598 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 29995 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling stories
08:59 AM • 27425 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 17698 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 30808 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
November 26, 06:31 AM • 16848 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14377 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
The Diplomat

What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

In December, gardeners prepare for the new season, planning sowing and stocking up on necessary materials. You can also plant cold-resistant crops such as dill, parsley, carrots, beets, horseradish, onions, and garlic, observing certain conditions for each plant.

What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winter

Winter is considered a quiet season for gardeners, and that's true. But what's important is that December is the time to prepare for winter and the future harvest. What crops can be planted in the first month of winter and what should not be forgotten to do in the garden - UNN will tell you.

How to prepare for the next season in December

The main work in the garden in winter is preparation. We are preparing for a new season, planning sowing and making various preparations to make our work easier in spring. So, to prepare for the future harvest, you need to:

  • Prepare containers for seedlings; cassettes or peat pots will be the best, as they do not require additional preparation;
    • Protect fertilizer from freezing: throw autumn leaves and soil into the compost pit and cover with polyethylene; store purchased fertilizers in a clean and dry place;
      • Review the available seeds left from last season, buy more if necessary;
        • Plan your sowing: where and how you will plant different crops;
          • Check your inventory to see if you have everything. In winter, tools can be bought cheaper than in spring;
            • Prepare a soil mixture for seedlings.

              When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips

              What can be planted in December - winter crops for avid gardeners

              In December, plants that tolerate cold well and sprout early in spring are usually planted, but the harvest depends on various factors. Each crop requires a special approach.

              Greens, including dill, parsley, cilantro, and lettuce, can only be planted when stable frosts set in, as they sprout at +3 degrees Celsius, while root crops require different conditions. For example, carrots can be planted at +2, +4 degrees Celsius, but always on pre-prepared, settled soil. However, it is worth remembering that carrots sown in December are stored much worse than those sown in spring.

              You need to be careful with beets, as their seeds can germinate at +5 degrees Celsius, so you should wait until the temperature is consistently low, around +1, 0 degrees. The variety should be exclusively cold-resistant, and note that beets, like carrots, sown in December, store worse. 

              Horseradish is ideal for winter sowing; if grown from seeds, this is rare for us, but vegetative propagation contributes well to a good harvest. The most popular for sowing in December are onions and garlic. 

              So, a brief instruction: onion sets - two weeks before stable frosts, black onion - on frozen ground, leeks - do not tolerate frosts, and winter garlic - 30-40 days before frosts.

              First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?

              How to properly cover plants for winter: tips for preserving beds

              Snow retention is a natural way to protect plants from freezing, improve yields, and soil. Snow cover acts as a natural insulator that protects the soil from freezing and strong winds, and also prevents plant erosion. 

              You just need to cover the plants with a thin layer of snow, but without compressing it, so that the plants have access to oxygen. We recommend using spruce branches, dry branches, or corn stalks spread over the area to additionally retain snow.

              If the winter turned out to be snowless, then you should use the mulching method. Mulch will help preserve soil warmth and moisture; it is better to use the material that is near your plot. For example, pine needles if there is a forest nearby, but it should be noted that using too much of it will acidify the soil. You can also use peat, straw, hay, or bark. Materials can be mixed together.

              Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors

              Oleksandra Mesenko

