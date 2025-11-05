When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips

ukenru
11:19 AM • 1040 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 4422 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 11046 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 13730 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 13457 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 30841 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 30980 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 53756 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 41097 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38797 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
Publications
Exclusives
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 2386 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 57071 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 52811 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 51337 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 70020 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2388 views

Proper pruning of raspberries in autumn, 2-3 weeks before frosts, ensures better adaptation to winter and increases yields. Removing diseased, damaged, and two-year-old shoots promotes light and air penetration, preventing diseases and pests.

When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips

Proper pruning of raspberries in autumn is a key element of care, as the plant adapts better, grows faster in spring, and produces many flower stalks, writes UNN.

Why pruning raspberries is the key to a good harvest

Raspberries are pruned not only for aesthetic reasons. This creates immunity and prolongs the life of the plant, because regular pruning promotes better penetration of light and air to each shoot. This is especially important for raspberries, as good ventilation helps to avoid many infections and pests. Pruning allows the plant to focus on fruitfulness, rather than on trying to support old shoots that would still fall off in winter. Thanks to this, the harvest becomes larger, and most importantly - it becomes of higher quality.

Optimal time for pruning raspberries in autumn

The main goal of pruning raspberries in autumn is to prepare them for winter, so that the bush survives the cold with minimal loss of characteristics. Raspberries, namely diseased and damaged shoots, should be pruned 2-3 weeks before frosts. During this time, the cuts will dry out and heal, so that frost will not be able to penetrate the tissues and will not cause the shoots to rot. Just a few weeks before frosts, raspberries go into a dormant state, and early treatment helps the plant accumulate more nutrients.

Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchard21.08.25, 17:05 • 18352 views

How to prune raspberries correctly

It is necessary to prune not only damaged and old shoots, but also two-year-old branches that bore fruit this year, usually they are brown. Moreover, they need to be cut out completely, without a stump, because after two years the life cycle of such shoots ends, there is no point in leaving them. On the contrary, if they are left, they will begin to dry out and rot, creating favorable conditions for infections and pests, which as a result can lead to the rotting of the entire bush. All pruned branches must be burned to destroy pests that hibernate in them.

The distance between raspberry bushes should be at least 60 cm. If they have grown strongly, excess side shoots are cut out. If the frosts in your area are more than -35°C, the raspberries should be tied and bent to the ground, and then attached. After the snow cover appears, the bushes are hilled with snow.

Proper pruning improves the absorption of sunlight and nutrients, which will help increase the harvest and improve the quality of the fruits.

What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvest31.10.25, 11:35 • 53842 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

Agronomy newsLife hackPublications
