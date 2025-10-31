What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvest

$42.080.01
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 11758 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 19370 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:56 AM • 10909 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
07:53 AM • 22037 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 21155 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 23941 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 20885 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 43630 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 45116 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
JetBlue passengers taken to hospital after emergency landing in FloridaOctober 31, 01:26 AM • 20452 views
Russian commanders execute soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine – "Verstka" investigationOctober 31, 02:35 AM • 31732 views
One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysisOctober 31, 02:45 AM • 19933 views
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhoto06:24 AM • 27331 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 21680 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 3780 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 5458 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 13560 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 61942 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 80223 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 23394 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 55862 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 60536 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 82885 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 86084 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13560 views

November is the time to prepare the garden for the new season, including planting winter garlic and overwintering vegetables. It is also important to fertilize, mulch the beds, and prepare the garden and greenhouse for winter.

What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvest

November is the time to prepare for the new season. Even despite frosts and short daylight hours, the garden can still be sown. Now is the time to plant winter garlic and sub-winter vegetables, fertilize and mulch the beds, and prepare the garden and greenhouse for winter, writes UNN.

What can be planted in November

Many crops are quite suitable for sub-winter sowing - that is, sowing before the onset of stable frosts. This method allows the seeds to undergo natural stratification, germinate faster in spring and produce strong, disease-resistant shoots. Among such plants:

  • winter garlic is the most popular crop for November planting. Garlic is planted approximately 2-3 weeks before the onset of severe frosts, when the temperature stays within +3…+6°C. The main thing is that the cloves have time to develop roots, but do not begin to germinate. They are planted to a depth of 5–7 cm with a distance between rows of 15–20 cm. To preserve heat and protect the soil, the bed can be covered with straw or peat;
    • carrots, beets, parsley, dill are also often sown before winter for an early spring harvest. Seeds are sown in dry, unfrozen soil when the average daily temperature drops to +1…–2°C. It is important that the seeds do not germinate before frost, otherwise they will die. The crops are covered with dry soil or humus, and then covered with a thin layer of mulch;
      • spinach and salads. Sub-winter sowing of spinach is a good idea for early greens already in April. The seeds are not afraid of cold, and hardened plants grow faster;
        • winter onions and sorrel. Some varieties of onions, for example, "Stuttgarter Riesen" tolerate sub-winter planting well. Sorrel can also be sown at the end of autumn, and in spring you can get fresh greens earlier than others.

          Work to be done in November

          Fertilizing and digging the soil. If you didn't do this in October, November is the last chance to apply organic matter: humus, compost or ash. When digging, fertilizers are evenly mixed with the soil, enriching it with nutrients. This will help the soil to "rest" and restore fertility over the winter.

          Mulching beds

          After sowing or removing plant residues, it is useful to mulch the beds with dry leaves, peat, sawdust or straw. Mulch retains heat, prevents soil freezing and leaching of useful substances.

          Care of trees and bushes

          Fruit trees should be whitewashed to protect the bark from frost cracks - deep radial cracks on tree trunks that occur due to sharp temperature changes. Young seedlings should be wrapped with non-woven material or burlap to protect them from rodents and cold. It is also time to prune raspberries, currants, gooseberries, and remove dry branches.

          Preparation of inventory and greenhouses

          Wash and disinfect greenhouses, tools, remove hoses, empty water barrels. This will prevent mold and rust.

          Earlier, UNN wrote that as of October 28, 2025, Ukrainian farmers sowed 5,348.9 thousand hectares of winter crops, which is 82.0% of the projected areas. Among the leaders in grain sowing are Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions. 

          And Poltava, Ternopil and Chernihiv regions have already completed grain sowing.

          Alona Utkina

