What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvest

November is the time to prepare for the new season. Even despite frosts and short daylight hours, the garden can still be sown. Now is the time to plant winter garlic and sub-winter vegetables, fertilize and mulch the beds, and prepare the garden and greenhouse for winter, writes UNN.

What can be planted in November

Many crops are quite suitable for sub-winter sowing - that is, sowing before the onset of stable frosts. This method allows the seeds to undergo natural stratification, germinate faster in spring and produce strong, disease-resistant shoots. Among such plants:

winter garlic is the most popular crop for November planting. Garlic is planted approximately 2-3 weeks before the onset of severe frosts, when the temperature stays within +3…+6°C. The main thing is that the cloves have time to develop roots, but do not begin to germinate. They are planted to a depth of 5–7 cm with a distance between rows of 15–20 cm. To preserve heat and protect the soil, the bed can be covered with straw or peat;

carrots, beets, parsley, dill are also often sown before winter for an early spring harvest. Seeds are sown in dry, unfrozen soil when the average daily temperature drops to +1…–2°C. It is important that the seeds do not germinate before frost, otherwise they will die. The crops are covered with dry soil or humus, and then covered with a thin layer of mulch;

spinach and salads. Sub-winter sowing of spinach is a good idea for early greens already in April. The seeds are not afraid of cold, and hardened plants grow faster;

winter onions and sorrel. Some varieties of onions, for example, "Stuttgarter Riesen" tolerate sub-winter planting well. Sorrel can also be sown at the end of autumn, and in spring you can get fresh greens earlier than others.

Work to be done in November

Fertilizing and digging the soil. If you didn't do this in October, November is the last chance to apply organic matter: humus, compost or ash. When digging, fertilizers are evenly mixed with the soil, enriching it with nutrients. This will help the soil to "rest" and restore fertility over the winter.

Mulching beds

After sowing or removing plant residues, it is useful to mulch the beds with dry leaves, peat, sawdust or straw. Mulch retains heat, prevents soil freezing and leaching of useful substances.

Care of trees and bushes

Fruit trees should be whitewashed to protect the bark from frost cracks - deep radial cracks on tree trunks that occur due to sharp temperature changes. Young seedlings should be wrapped with non-woven material or burlap to protect them from rodents and cold. It is also time to prune raspberries, currants, gooseberries, and remove dry branches.

Preparation of inventory and greenhouses

Wash and disinfect greenhouses, tools, remove hoses, empty water barrels. This will prevent mold and rust.

Earlier, UNN wrote that as of October 28, 2025, Ukrainian farmers sowed 5,348.9 thousand hectares of winter crops, which is 82.0% of the projected areas. Among the leaders in grain sowing are Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions.

And Poltava, Ternopil and Chernihiv regions have already completed grain sowing.