First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?

Night and morning frosts in autumn, which have already affected some central, northern, eastern regions and Volyn, can seriously affect the harvest. Volodymyr Pechko, head of the public union "Ukrsadvynprom", told UNN journalist what the first cold weather threatens fruit trees and vegetables.

If we are talking about industrial harvests, then they are, of course, in greenhouses. And for people, of course, if they did not have time to remove tomatoes, cucumbers from the garden, they can suffer. Beets are harvested late, so if the frosts are strong, they can freeze even underground - says the expert.

He added that perennial plants mostly suffer from frosts, even to the point of losing or deteriorating the next harvest.

Of course, this is a risk for the harvest, if we are talking about perennial plantings. Because, for example, in autumn, processes, until the leaves have fallen, processes in the plant are not completed. If the process of forming new shoots has not been completed to the end, there is a high risk during severe frosts that these shoots will be the first to suffer. And as a result, there will be an under-received harvest - Pechko explains.

According to him, this mainly applies to fruit trees and grapes. He also explained that spring frosts are more dangerous for the harvest, because they fall on the flowering process, so they can cause great damage, in particular to trees such as cherries, apricots, peaches, which are very afraid of frosts.

Vegetables can also suffer from frosts, but in this case, it is mostly about spoiled fruits, because the plants themselves are mostly planted every year.

Frosts can reduce next year's harvest, for example, of fruit trees. Vegetables - still... they try to harvest in advance, before the first frosts. Of course, everything can freeze - says Pechko, adding that in the case of vegetables, it is more about the marketable appearance of the finished fruit, and not the bush or plant itself.

