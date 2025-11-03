$42.080.01
Three teenagers in Lviv region sustained minor chemical burns: police are investigating all details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

Three 14-year-old Lviv residents sustained minor chemical burns as a result of an explosion during their leisure time. They were given first aid, and their lives are not in danger.

Three teenagers in Lviv region sustained minor chemical burns: police are investigating all details

In Lviv region, three teenagers sustained minor bodily injuries and were given first aid. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Lviv Oblast.

Details

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 2, around 5:20 PM. The police received a report that three 14-year-old Lviv residents had sustained minor chemical burns.

The victims were a 14-year-old resident of the Lviv district and two of his peers from Lviv. During their leisure time, an explosion occurred, and the teenagers sustained minor injuries.

The boys were provided with the necessary medical assistance, and their lives are not in danger.

Law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances of the incident, and the issue of its legal qualification is being decided.

Recall

Recently, UNN reported that a 15-year-old girl from Vinnytsia was injured while descending Mount Hoverla in the Carpathians. She was provided with first pre-medical aid.

Yevhen Ustimenko

