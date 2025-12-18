Tourism tax revenues in Ukraine increased by 35% in three quarters of 2025 - Ministry of Development

Revenues from the tourist tax in Ukraine for the first three quarters of 2025 increased by 35% compared to the same period last year, reaching 234.3 million hryvnias. The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development presented the relevant data during the presentation of the new tourism dashboard – the first digital tool that accumulates complete industry statistics from state registers, writes UNN.

Details

The largest amounts of collection were provided by Kyiv (52.8 million UAH), Lviv region (42.5 million UAH) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (32.4 million UAH). In general, tax revenues from the entire tourism sector showed a 40% increase, exceeding 1.8 billion UAH in the first half of this year. The main drivers of financial growth were hotels in the capital and western regions.

According to First Deputy Minister Aliona Shkrum, the new dashboard is aimed at de-shadowing the industry and helping investors in strategic planning.

In addition to financial indicators, the analytics revealed a sharp shortage of personnel: in particular, in the Lviv region, in the catering sector, there are three vacancies for one candidate. The system also recorded the most popular routes of the year, among which the Kyiv-Lviv, Carpathians and Transcarpathia directions remain the undisputed leaders.

The dashboard is a practical tool for forming state policy in the field of tourism, strategic planning of regions and communities, businesses that invest or plan development in the tourism sector, as well as for international investors interested in projects in the field of roads, hotels, sanatoriums and infrastructure – noted the Ministry of Development.

