In Ukraine, tourist tax increased by 20% during the holiday season: which regions earned the most

91.7 million UAH in tourist tax was received by local budgets from July to September 2025. Kyiv, Lviv region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region remain the largest tourist centers. This is reported by "Opendatabot", writes UNN.

Details

According to analysts, local budgets received 234.4 million hryvnias in tourist tax for 9 months of 2025. This is 36% more than in the same period last year, and one and a half times more than before the start of the full-scale war.

The summer season traditionally becomes a "golden time" for the tourism industry. Thus, 91.7 million UAH in tourist tax was paid by businesses from July to September 2025. This is 20% more than in the second quarter of this year - 76.2 million UAH.

More than half of the tourist tax - 53% or 125.2 million UAH - was paid by large businesses: hotels, sanatoriums, recreation centers. The remaining 47% or 109.2 million UAH - by small businesses, i.e., owners of apartments, estates, and small tourist facilities. It is worth noting that revenues from small entrepreneurs increased by 39%, and from large businesses - by only 6.5% during this period.

The capital remains the undisputed leader of Ukrainian tourism. One-fifth or 51 million UAH of tourist tax was paid in Kyiv. 81% of this amount came from large businesses.

Lviv region is in second place with 42.5 million UAH - here the share of large businesses is smaller, 56%. Ivano-Frankivsk region closed the top three - 32.5 million UAH, while 55% of the tourist tax in the region was paid by small businesses.

The amount of tourist tax in Odesa region increased the most during the holiday season. Despite this, the region's indicators for 9 months are still 17% lower than for the same period in 2021.

Compared to the pre-war period, the amount of tourist tax in Bukovyna increased 5 times. At the same time, 90% of the amount was provided by owners of apartments, estates, and small tourist facilities. Ivano-Frankivsk region is also among the leaders: the amount of tourist tax for this period increased 4.5 times.

