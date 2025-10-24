In Ukraine, tourist tax increased by 20% during the holiday season: which regions earned the most

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
07:50 AM • 1054 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 2508 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12025 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 6632 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 11696 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 16472 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 30771 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29296 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29649 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 38426 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
5m/s
86%
742mm
Popular news
US Senate Committee approves bill to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorismOctober 23, 10:49 PM • 11792 views
Law enforcement detained 9 individuals who were selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine: grenade launchers and automatic rifles were seizedPhotoOctober 23, 11:15 PM • 12003 views
Ukrainians' housing destruction confirmation via Diia simplified: new rulesOctober 24, 12:39 AM • 7980 views
Germany seeks to protect Rosneft subsidiaries from US sanctions - ReutersOctober 24, 01:38 AM • 11886 views
"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison02:49 AM • 12538 views
Publications
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12037 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 34388 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 54847 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 47864 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 41905 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Keir Starmer
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
White House
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 1656 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 19710 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 24347 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 34558 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 42748 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

In Ukraine, tourist tax increased by 20% during the holiday season: which regions earned the most

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

From July to September 2025, local budgets of Ukraine received UAH 91.7 million in tourist tax, which is 20% more than in the second quarter. Kyiv, Lviv region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region remain leaders in terms of revenues, with large businesses paying 53% of the total amount.

In Ukraine, tourist tax increased by 20% during the holiday season: which regions earned the most

91.7 million UAH in tourist tax was received by local budgets from July to September 2025. Kyiv, Lviv region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region remain the largest tourist centers. This is reported by "Opendatabot", writes UNN.

Details

According to analysts, local budgets received 234.4 million hryvnias in tourist tax for 9 months of 2025. This is 36% more than in the same period last year, and one and a half times more than before the start of the full-scale war.

The summer season traditionally becomes a "golden time" for the tourism industry. Thus, 91.7 million UAH in tourist tax was paid by businesses from July to September 2025. This is 20% more than in the second quarter of this year - 76.2 million UAH.

More than half of the tourist tax - 53% or 125.2 million UAH - was paid by large businesses: hotels, sanatoriums, recreation centers. The remaining 47% or 109.2 million UAH - by small businesses, i.e., owners of apartments, estates, and small tourist facilities. It is worth noting that revenues from small entrepreneurs increased by 39%, and from large businesses - by only 6.5% during this period.

The capital remains the undisputed leader of Ukrainian tourism. One-fifth or 51 million UAH of tourist tax was paid in Kyiv. 81% of this amount came from large businesses.

Lviv region is in second place with 42.5 million UAH - here the share of large businesses is smaller, 56%. Ivano-Frankivsk region closed the top three - 32.5 million UAH, while 55% of the tourist tax in the region was paid by small businesses.

The amount of tourist tax in Odesa region increased the most during the holiday season. Despite this, the region's indicators for 9 months are still 17% lower than for the same period in 2021.

Compared to the pre-war period, the amount of tourist tax in Bukovyna increased 5 times. At the same time, 90% of the amount was provided by owners of apartments, estates, and small tourist facilities. Ivano-Frankivsk region is also among the leaders: the amount of tourist tax for this period increased 4.5 times.

Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn23.10.25, 12:45 • 41907 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
State budget
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Bukovina
Ukraine
Kyiv