Border guards detained two people trying to illegally cross the border with Romania. One of the offenders paid the “guide” $20,000 for the promised safe passage.
Pro-Russian candidate Kelin Georgescu called Ukraine a “fictitious state” and claimed its territory. He believes that after the war, Ukraine will be divided between neighboring countries.
In the village of Chahor in Bukovyna, 4 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to the improper use of a wood-burning stove. All the victims were hospitalized.
Air defense forces destroyed an enemy missile over Bukovyna. There were no casualties or damage at the site of the crash in Chernivtsi district.
In the dormitory of a Chernivtsi educational institution, two drunken teenagers beat a 16-year-old student and filmed it. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article on intentional light bodily harm.
At night, air defense forces shot down an enemy attack drone over Bukovyna. Ruslan Zaparaniuk, head of the Chernivtsi RMA, said there were no casualties or damage and thanked the military for their effective work.
An accident occurred on the M-19 highway near the village of Hrushevka in the Chernivtsi region. Patrol police organized reverse traffic, but traffic is hampered. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
Ukrainian farmers harvested 57. 2 million tons of grains and oilseeds. Odesa region is the leader in terms of gross grain harvest with 4.2 million tons, and Khmelnytsky region is the leader in terms of yield with 65.5 c/ha.
The Chernivtsi CCC stated that the video with the UOC priest accusing the military of illegal actions was manipulative. The conscript in question did not provide documents, but after providing them, he was able to apply for a deferment.
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has announced the actual completion of the harvest in Ukraine. The company harvested 37.3 million tons of grains, 15.8 million tons of oilseeds and 3.5 million tons of sugar beet from an area of 15.8 million hectares.
A law enforcement officer suspected of helping conscripts illegally cross the border with Romania was detained in Bukovyna, where he personally transported men through the forest for 6,000 euros. He faces up to 9 years in prison.
In the Chernivtsi district, a mother tied her 10-year-old son's leg with a chain and kept him in the yard. Police removed the child from the family and opened a criminal investigation under the article on torture.
A 36-year-old man struck his 58-year-old mother numerous times during a conflict in the town of Vashkivtsi. The woman died on the spot, and the suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.
In the village of Beregomet, two 15-year-old girls beat up a 14-year-old girl because of rumors and insults. The police opened criminal proceedings under the article on intentional light bodily injury and are working with participants in the conflict.
Law enforcement officers in Prykarpattia exposed a criminal group that organized an illegal channel for smuggling conscripts across the Carpathians to escape abroad, charging between $3,500 and $5,000 per person.
A 24-year-old man died and another was hospitalized after a clash with a border guard during an attempt to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border, prompting the State Bureau of Investigation to launch an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
A criminal group in Bukovina, under the pretext of Employment, issued loans to citizens, illegally using their personal documents and data obtained fraudulently, as a result of which more than 250 frauds with financial structures were committed.
Officials in Bukovina organized illegal felling of 206 trees worth almost 4 million hryvnias, forging documents and attracting a private company.
On June 1, a person liable for military service hit a representative of a shopping center and a military unit in Chernivtsi, provoking a retaliatory strike and leading to an investigation by law enforcement agencies.
In Bukovina, a person liable for military service attacked a representative of a shopping center with a gas canister, as a result of which the serviceman received chemical burns to his eyes and respiratory tract.
Ukrainian farmers have planted more than 12 million hectares of spring crops, including 6. 7 million hectares of oilseeds and 5.4 million hectares of grains and legumes, and this year's harvest is expected to reach 74 million tons.
The law enforcement officer was detained for using his official position to illegally help men with military service to illegally leave Ukraine. The man now faces up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.
Passenger traffic on Ukraine's western border reached 168,000 over the weekend, with more people leaving Ukraine than entering.
The seven men paid 6-9 thousand euros to a local resident to smuggle them across the Ukrainian-Romanian border in an old UAZ car, but border guards intercepted and detained them.
During the spring sowing campaign, Ukrainian farmers planted 2. 4 million hectares of spring crops, including corn, barley, wheat, peas and oats, on the government-controlled territory.
A drunken man threw a grenade into his girlfriend's apartment in Chernivtsi. As a result of the explosion, the man suffered injuries to his limbs.
In the Khmelnytsky region, a woman faces a fine or community service for attacking a vehicle of the TCC soldiers.
Almost half of the territorial communities in Ukraine have not allocated funds to replenish library collections for two years, and the communities of Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia regions have allocated the least funding.
More than 5,000 men in the Chernivtsi region were put on the wanted list for failing to report to the territorial center for recruitment and social support.
A traffic accident involving a Mazda car and a bus occurred in Cherkasy, as a result of which a passenger of the car was injured and hospitalized.