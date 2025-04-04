$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14893 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26923 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63902 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212434 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121877 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390872 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309957 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213597 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244146 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255057 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130699 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212449 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390886 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253790 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309969 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2468 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13337 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44461 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71891 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57009 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Bukovina

News by theme

Men detained in Bukovyna, one of whom paid $20,000 to cross into Romania

Border guards detained two people trying to illegally cross the border with Romania. One of the offenders paid the “guide” $20,000 for the promised safe passage.

Society • March 1, 11:03 PM • 38920 views

Romanian presidential candidate says Ukraine is a “fictional state”

Pro-Russian candidate Kelin Georgescu called Ukraine a “fictitious state” and claimed its territory. He believes that after the war, Ukraine will be divided between neighboring countries.

Politics • January 30, 08:53 AM • 32850 views

Four people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Bukovyna: how to avoid similar tragedies

In the village of Chahor in Bukovyna, 4 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to the improper use of a wood-burning stove. All the victims were hospitalized.

Crimes and emergencies • January 13, 02:48 PM • 23746 views

An enemy missile was destroyed over Bukovyna in the morning: what is known about the consequences of the Russian attack

Air defense forces destroyed an enemy missile over Bukovyna. There were no casualties or damage at the site of the crash in Chernivtsi district.

War • December 25, 07:58 AM • 16905 views

In Chernivtsi two teenagers broke into a dormitory through a window and beat a student: the police took over the case

In the dormitory of a Chernivtsi educational institution, two drunken teenagers beat a 16-year-old student and filmed it. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article on intentional light bodily harm.

Society • December 18, 09:19 AM • 13980 views

Enemy drone shot down over Bukovyna at night: no casualties or damage

At night, air defense forces shot down an enemy attack drone over Bukovyna. Ruslan Zaparaniuk, head of the Chernivtsi RMA, said there were no casualties or damage and thanked the military for their effective work.

War • October 16, 09:15 AM • 13323 views

Traffic on the M-19 highway in Bukovyna is hampered due to an accident

An accident occurred on the M-19 highway near the village of Hrushevka in the Chernivtsi region. Patrol police organized reverse traffic, but traffic is hampered. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Society • October 14, 03:09 PM • 14714 views

Agrarians of Odesa region lead in gross grain harvest, Khmelnytsky region - in grain yield

Ukrainian farmers harvested 57. 2 million tons of grains and oilseeds. Odesa region is the leader in terms of gross grain harvest with 4.2 million tons, and Khmelnytsky region is the leader in terms of yield with 65.5 c/ha.

Economy • October 11, 04:22 PM • 35001 views

Conflict of a priest with the AUCC: Chernivtsi Regional AUCC responds

The Chernivtsi CCC stated that the video with the UOC priest accusing the military of illegal actions was manipulative. The conscript in question did not provide documents, but after providing them, he was able to apply for a deferment.

Society • October 5, 03:14 PM • 20999 views

"Harvest is on schedule": Ukraine harvested 56.6 million tons of crops

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has announced the actual completion of the harvest in Ukraine. The company harvested 37.3 million tons of grains, 15.8 million tons of oilseeds and 3.5 million tons of sugar beet from an area of 15.8 million hectares.

Economy • October 4, 02:03 PM • 28944 views

Transfer through the forest for 6,000 euros: SBI detains law enforcement officer for smuggling men across the border to Romania

A law enforcement officer suspected of helping conscripts illegally cross the border with Romania was detained in Bukovyna, where he personally transported men through the forest for 6,000 euros. He faces up to 9 years in prison.

Society • September 18, 09:08 AM • 14767 views

To stop him from being naughty and running away from home: in Chernivtsi region, a woman tied her 10-year-old son with a chain by his leg

In the Chernivtsi district, a mother tied her 10-year-old son's leg with a chain and kept him in the yard. Police removed the child from the family and opened a criminal investigation under the article on torture.

Crimes and emergencies • August 14, 04:15 PM • 24418 views

He beat his mother to death: a man is detained for premeditated murder in Bukovyna

A 36-year-old man struck his 58-year-old mother numerous times during a conflict in the town of Vashkivtsi. The woman died on the spot, and the suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • August 14, 11:33 AM • 17345 views

In Chernivtsi region, a dispute between three teenagers turned into a fight: a 14-year-old girl was injured

In the village of Beregomet, two 15-year-old girls beat up a 14-year-old girl because of rumors and insults. The police opened criminal proceedings under the article on intentional light bodily injury and are working with participants in the conflict.

Society • August 5, 01:54 PM • 16130 views

Across the Carpathians - Abroad: A smuggling channel for conscripts has been eliminated in Prykarpattia

Law enforcement officers in Prykarpattia exposed a criminal group that organized an illegal channel for smuggling conscripts across the Carpathians to escape abroad, charging between $3,500 and $5,000 per person.

Society • July 9, 08:59 AM • 15511 views

Attack on a border guard on the border with Romania: SBI investigates death of 24-year-old man

A 24-year-old man died and another was hospitalized after a clash with a border guard during an attempt to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border, prompting the State Bureau of Investigation to launch an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Society • July 1, 08:32 AM • 13537 views

In Bukovina, a criminal group of fraudsters under the pretext of Employment issued loans to citizens

A criminal group in Bukovina, under the pretext of Employment, issued loans to citizens, illegally using their personal documents and data obtained fraudulently, as a result of which more than 250 frauds with financial structures were committed.

Crimes and emergencies • June 20, 11:09 AM • 9851 views

In Bukovina, officials who organized illegal logging for almost 4 million UAH were exposed

Officials in Bukovina organized illegal felling of 206 trees worth almost 4 million hryvnias, forging documents and attracting a private company.

Society • June 3, 11:54 AM • 76167 views

In Chernivtsi, a civilian hit a representative of the TCC

On June 1, a person liable for military service hit a representative of a shopping center and a military unit in Chernivtsi, provoking a retaliatory strike and leading to an investigation by law enforcement agencies.

Society • June 1, 03:19 PM • 48367 views

In Bukovina, a gas canister was used against a representative of the shopping center

In Bukovina, a person liable for military service attacked a representative of a shopping center with a gas canister, as a result of which the serviceman received chemical burns to his eyes and respiratory tract.

Society • May 31, 08:34 PM • 30463 views

Spring sowing campaign at the finish line: more than 12 million hectares sown in Ukraine

Ukrainian farmers have planted more than 12 million hectares of spring crops, including 6. 7 million hectares of oilseeds and 5.4 million hectares of grains and legumes, and this year's harvest is expected to reach 74 million tons.

Economy • May 24, 12:08 PM • 31042 views

Bukovyna exposes law enforcement officer who helped fugitives go abroad

The law enforcement officer was detained for using his official position to illegally help men with military service to illegally leave Ukraine. The man now faces up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Crimes and emergencies • May 13, 01:34 PM • 15423 views

Passenger traffic at the border at the weekend increased, more people are leaving than entering - border guards

Passenger traffic on Ukraine's western border reached 168,000 over the weekend, with more people leaving Ukraine than entering.

Society • May 13, 11:20 AM • 23217 views

To Romania on an old "loaf" for 9 thousand euros: SBGS exposes another scheme of fugitives' escape abroad

The seven men paid 6-9 thousand euros to a local resident to smuggle them across the Ukrainian-Romanian border in an old UAZ car, but border guards intercepted and detained them.

Crimes and emergencies • April 27, 11:39 AM • 53700 views

Sowing season 2024: 2.4 million hectares of grain have already been sown in Ukraine

During the spring sowing campaign, Ukrainian farmers planted 2. 4 million hectares of spring crops, including corn, barley, wheat, peas and oats, on the government-controlled territory.

Economy • April 26, 01:05 PM • 52313 views

In Chernivtsi, a drunken man detonated a grenade in his apartment

A drunken man threw a grenade into his girlfriend's apartment in Chernivtsi. As a result of the explosion, the man suffered injuries to his limbs.

Society • April 8, 10:12 AM • 23307 views

In Khmelnytskyi, a woman attacked a TCC car: she faces a fine or 40-60 hours of community service

In the Khmelnytsky region, a woman faces a fine or community service for attacking a vehicle of the TCC soldiers.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 04:08 PM • 26132 views

Almost half of the communities in Ukraine did not allocate funds to replenish library collections

Almost half of the territorial communities in Ukraine have not allocated funds to replenish library collections for two years, and the communities of Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia regions have allocated the least funding.

Society • April 3, 11:16 AM • 41795 views

In Bukovyna, more than 5 thousand men were put on the wanted list for failure to appear at the TCC and JV

More than 5,000 men in the Chernivtsi region were put on the wanted list for failing to report to the territorial center for recruitment and social support.

Society • April 2, 02:17 PM • 31018 views

In Cherkasy, a bus collided with a car, one person was injured

A traffic accident involving a Mazda car and a bus occurred in Cherkasy, as a result of which a passenger of the car was injured and hospitalized.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 12:55 PM • 25294 views